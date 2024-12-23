Spurs Starter, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024: San Antonio Spurs Hit the Road Full of Holiday Cheer
In the spirit of the Holiday season, the San Antonio Spurs hit the road yesterday ahead of tonight's matchup with the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers.
Many Spurs faithful have looked at Eastern Conference teams whilst licking their chops, hungry for easy wins. That won't be the case for tonight's matchup with Philadelphia, though. Victor Wembanyama and company will need to work for this one, but it could very well put the team in one of its best spots of the season thus far.
A win would place San Antonio at 16-13 as the season inches closer and closer to the halfway mark, and anywhere above .500 is still considered an improvement.
Now, onto the headlines.
The News
READ: Victor Wembanyama Makes History As Spurs Silence Trail Blazers At Home
The San Antonio Spurs have yet to lose a game sporting a full roster as they cruised to a home victory Saturday evening against the Portland Trail Blazers behind a historic outing from Victor Wembanyama.
2. READ: Victor Wembanyama's Confidence Not Something Spurs 'Taking for Granted'
The San Antonio Spurs were the beneficiaries of another monumental Victor Wembanyama performance against the Atlanta Hawks, spurring a moment of reflection and some apt appreciation.
3. READ: Spurs Rumored to Target Kings Star De’Aaron Fox in Bold Trade Move
The San Antonio Spurs might be on the verge of making a major move for a star player.
Today's Schedule
Spurs @ Philadelphia 76ers | Dec. 23 | 6 p.m. CT | NBA TV
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
December 23, 1992: After missing the first six weeks of the season due to a contract dispute, Rod Strickland joined the Spurs after missing 24 games. His deal was for one year, $1.3 million, and Strickland averaged 13.8 points, 8.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.1 steals over the final 57 games. Prior to the start of the 1992–93 season, Strickland signed with Portland.
Quote of the Day
“No one is bigger than the team. If you can’t do things our way, you’re not getting time here and we don’t care who you are.”- Gregg Popovich
The Closer
