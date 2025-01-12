Spurs Starter, Sunday, January 12, 2025: No Official Ruling on Second Spurs-Lakers Game As of Yet
It was announced on Friday that the first game of what was supposed to be a two-game series between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers would be postponed amidst the ongoing tragedy of wildfires spreading across the Los Angeles area.
As of Saturday night, the NBA has yet to release an official statement regarding the second scheduled matchup between the Western Conference foes, which remains scheduled for Monday night at 9:30 p.m. CT.
More information on the league's decision whether or not to play the game will be published as soon as it is available.
1. READ: 'If We Can Play, We'll Play': Lakers 'Preparing' to Face Spurs Despite Wildfires
The San Antonio Spurs relocated to a new hotel in downtown Los Angeles amid ongoing wildfires as they await the verdict on their two games against the Lakers Saturday and Monday.
2. READ: 'Be Where Your Feet Are': Despite NBA Rejection, Jamaree Bouyea Not Done Working
The San Antonio Spurs waived Jamaree Bouyea's two-way contract two weeks prior to the start of training camp. Despite another setback on his journey, however, he's choosing to focus on the road ahead.
3. READ: What We Know About Ongoing Los Angeles Wildfires; Spurs vs. Lakers Implications
Six wildfires have swept the greater Los Angeles area since Tuesday morning. Here's what you need to know about the situation, as well as how it impacts the San Antonio Spurs' upcoming two-game series with the Lakers.
Today's Schedule
No game today. Next Game - Spurs @ Los Angeles Lakers | Jan. 13 | 9:30 p.m. CT.
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
January 12, 1960: Dominique Wilkins was born in Paris, France.
Quote of the Day
“You can’t have a bunch of Manu’s on the court at the same time, obviously, but the important thing is that he’s a competitor and that’s just how he’s built, and the way he plays, there’s no one else like that here.”- Bruce Bowen
The Closer
