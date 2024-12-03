Spurs Starter, Tuesday, December 3, 2024: A Surprising Spurs Stat to Start Your Day
Happy Monday, Por Vida fans! Welcome back to your morning Spurs Starter.
When looking at the Spurs schedule thus far in the season, what does one see?
That's the interesting start to gameday that Spurs fans need to know. The Spurs are only 1.5 games back from a top five seed in the NBA Western Conference. The margins are always slim in the West, but that's not the surprising part.
The Spurs have played more conference games than anyone else in the West up to this point, as they're tired with Portland at 19 conference matchups thus far. at 11-9 with a matchup with Phoenix on hand tonight, there may be brighter days ahead yet for this young San Antonio squad. The question now is whether or not they can put it all together in time.
Now, on to the headlines:
The News
1. WATCH: Just a Minute: San Antonio Spurs Seeking NBA Cup Glory
Could Victor Wembanyama and the underdog Spurs bring home the NBA Cup?
Read the full story at the link above.
2. READ: San Antonio Spurs Eye Knockout Rounds in NBA Cup Group B Battle
The Spurs and Suns are set to clash on Tuesday night in a high-stakes matchup.
Read the full story at the link above.
3. READ: Spurs Edge Kings 127-125: 3 Key Takeaways
On Sunday night, San Antonio secured a significant road victory over the Kings.
Read the full story at the link above.
Today's Schedule
Spurs @ Phoenix Suns | 8 p.m. CT | Watch
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
Around the NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- Lonzo Ball Gives Blunt Feedback to Brother LiAngelo on NBA Future
- Los Angeles Lakers Getting a Statue of Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley
- Celtics Announcer Has Epic Reaction to Jaylen Brown's Massive Poster Dunk
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
Quote of the Day
"Keep practicing. Never let someone tell you you’re too small or too slow."- Chris Paul
This Day in Spurs History
December 3, 2010: San Antonio held on to beat Minnesota 107-101 to begin a 22-game home winning streak that lasted util March 6, when the Spurs lost to the Lakers 99-83. The franchise record topped the 20-game streak in 1989-90 (Nov. 11 to Feb. 6).
December 3, 2019: The Spurs played their 3,500th NBA game since joining the league, beating Houston in double overtime, 135-133. San Antonio had a .618 (2194-1355) winning percentage for the best record in NBA history followed by the Los Angeles Lakers (.595). The Spurs had an all-time winning record against every team in the league.
The Closer
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SASonSI)
- Facebook: San Antonio Spurs On SI
- YouTube: San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SpursOnSI)
- Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here