San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Makes SI’s Top 50 Most Influential List
After just one season in the NBA, San Antonio Spurs’ phenom Victor Wembanyama has already cemented himself as one of the most influential athletes in the world. The French superstar was recently named to Sports Illustrated's "50 Most Influential Figures in Sports," a prestigious list that highlights those making significant impacts both on and off the court.
The list, which is divided into four categories, includes some of the biggest names in sports. Wembanyama, who has captivated the world since being drafted by the Spurs, stands out as a global sensation.
In explaining Wembanyama's influence, Sports Illustrated noted not only his dominance on the court but also his cultural impact, particularly in his home country of France.
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
"Last spring, when the NBA released its list of the most viewed players on its social media, it was topped by the usual suspects: LeBron James, Stephen Curry … and a certain lanky Frenchman. The reigning Rookie of the Year checked in with 1.3 billion views, a nod to the mind-boggling skill set Wemby packs into his 7' 4" frame. From Saint-Tropez to San Antonio, fans gobbled up his content. In France, league pass subscriptions had spiked 26% by midseason while Wembanyama’s jersey was the leading seller in all of Europe. In June, French phenoms Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr topped the NBA draft, while countryman Tidjane Salaün went sixth overall. The French revolution has begun."
Wembanyama’s rookie season more than lived up to the hype.
The 7-foot-4 forward averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc in 29.7 minutes per game.
His ability to shoot from distance, handle the ball like a guard, and protect the rim made him one of the league’s most intriguing players to watch.
As Wembanyama’s influence continues to grow, both in basketball and globally, it’s clear that his presence in the game is only beginning to reshape the NBA and the international sports landscape.
