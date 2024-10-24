Spurs vs. Mavericks: Prediction, Picks, & Best Bet for Season Opener
As the San Antonio Spurs head to Dallas for their season opener on Thursday night, they’re facing a tough test right out of the gate.
Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. CT at the American Airlines Center, and all eyes will be on how San Antonio’s young core, including second-year phenom Victor Wembanyama and the No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle, measures up against the Mavericks' lethal duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.
Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds
- Spread: San Antonio +7.5 | Dallas -7.5
- Moneyline: San Antonio +240 | Dallas -295
- Over/Under: 229.5 (Over -110, Under -110)
Prediction: Mavericks 120, Spurs 117
This game feels like it'll a tightly contested battle, but in the end, the Mavericks’ experience and firepower should prevail.
Luka and Kyrie will likely be too much for the young Spurs to handle over the course of four quarters, even with the threat of a big day from Wembanyama. Expect the Spurs to put up a fight, but Dallas’ backcourt will carry them to victory.
Best Bet: Over 229.5 (-110)
Both teams have the potential to light up the scoreboard, especially with Luka and Kyrie running the show for Dallas. While the Spurs’ defense has potential, it will likely take time for them to gel as a unit, leaving room for a high-scoring game.
With the over/under set at 229.5, the best bet is to take the over as both teams should find success offensively in this season opener.
