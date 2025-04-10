Starting Lineups Announced for Warriors vs Spurs
The Golden State Warriors welcome the San Antonio Spurs to Chase Center on Wednesday night, as even though playoff hopes ended in San Antonio they can still play spoiler to a Warriors team trying to avoid the play-in tournament. With the Warriors coming off a big win over the Phoenix Suns and the Spurs having lost their last three, the odds tip in Golden State's favor.
While this late-season contest would've been far more interesting had the Spurs been with both Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, there are still some interesting storylines to look out for such as Chris Paul's return to Golden State. Ahead of tip-off, both teams have announced their starting lineups.
For San Antonio, they'll stick with the following:
Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Bismack Biyombo, Stephon Castle, Chris Paul
As for Golden State, they'll also stick with their top lineup of:
Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler III, Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, Steph Curry
The Spurs will stick with the same starting five they've used for the last three games during their losing streak. In this stretch, Castle, Barnes, and Vassell have led the way in scoring as Castle looks to secure the Rookie of the Year down the stretch.
For Golden State, they've lost just once with this starting five, that coming recently against the Rockets. Otherwise, they've kicked off the month of April with Curry and Podziemski being one of the league's top-scoring duos.
Tip-off in Golden State is underway as the Spurs look to spoil the Warriors' playoff seeding.