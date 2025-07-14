Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Breaks Silence on Spurs' Failed Kevin Durant Trade

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama spoke on Kevin Durant for the first time since he was dealt to the Houston Rockets

Matt Guzman

Nov 2, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) talks with Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) following the game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) talks with Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) following the game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

LAS VEGAS — Victor Wembanyama drew a standing ovation from the crowd at NBA 2K26 Summer League both times he stepped foot on the floor.

Still months away from playing a game for the San Antonio Spurs himself, the 21-year-old opted to take in some of the summer action alongside his teammates.

A group of him, De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie sat courtside to watch Dylan Harper, Carter Bryant and company. Noticeably missing was Kevin Durant, whom the Spurs were connected to in offseason trade rumors.

Wembanyama wasn't much sweating that.

“Breaking up a young core for a single player rarely works," Wembanyama told Maxime Aubin in his first interview since the end of the regular season. "I want the Spurs to be a balanced team, they’ve been masters of that in that past.”

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant
Mar 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Acquiring Durant from the flailing Suns would have likely taken Vassell and perhaps another core rotation piece a la Barnes — even after considering Phoenix's lack of leverage. Ultimately, the 36-year-old scorer was dealt to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and the No. 10 overall pick, which turned into Khaman Maluach.

In the Spurs' case, while neither Vassell or Barnes led the team in scoring or otherwise, Wembanyama is in line with the front office's vision of patience.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama
Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half of an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This offseason, that meant no Durant.

“We put one foot in front of the other," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said following the 2025 NBA Draft. "Head down. And hopefully we look up someday and we’re right where we want to be.”

As the Spurs continue to pine for Western Conference contention, they'll continue along the path set forth before Wembanyama's arrival. They'll build around their superstar while keeping their core as intact as it can be.

And even without Durant, they'll still find themselves in the mix of postseason teams come next spring. Especially with Wembanyama given the green light for Year 3.

Related Articles

Bucks Executive Addresses Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

Mavericks Make Big Cooper Flagg Decision After Spurs Game

Dylan Harper Lets Defense Define Summer League Debut

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News