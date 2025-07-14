Victor Wembanyama Breaks Silence on Spurs' Failed Kevin Durant Trade
LAS VEGAS — Victor Wembanyama drew a standing ovation from the crowd at NBA 2K26 Summer League both times he stepped foot on the floor.
Still months away from playing a game for the San Antonio Spurs himself, the 21-year-old opted to take in some of the summer action alongside his teammates.
A group of him, De'Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell and Julian Champagnie sat courtside to watch Dylan Harper, Carter Bryant and company. Noticeably missing was Kevin Durant, whom the Spurs were connected to in offseason trade rumors.
Wembanyama wasn't much sweating that.
“Breaking up a young core for a single player rarely works," Wembanyama told Maxime Aubin in his first interview since the end of the regular season. "I want the Spurs to be a balanced team, they’ve been masters of that in that past.”
Acquiring Durant from the flailing Suns would have likely taken Vassell and perhaps another core rotation piece a la Barnes — even after considering Phoenix's lack of leverage. Ultimately, the 36-year-old scorer was dealt to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and the No. 10 overall pick, which turned into Khaman Maluach.
In the Spurs' case, while neither Vassell or Barnes led the team in scoring or otherwise, Wembanyama is in line with the front office's vision of patience.
This offseason, that meant no Durant.
“We put one foot in front of the other," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said following the 2025 NBA Draft. "Head down. And hopefully we look up someday and we’re right where we want to be.”
As the Spurs continue to pine for Western Conference contention, they'll continue along the path set forth before Wembanyama's arrival. They'll build around their superstar while keeping their core as intact as it can be.
And even without Durant, they'll still find themselves in the mix of postseason teams come next spring. Especially with Wembanyama given the green light for Year 3.
Related Articles
Bucks Executive Addresses Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
Mavericks Make Big Cooper Flagg Decision After Spurs Game