Victor Wembanyama's Statement After De'Aaron Fox's Debut
Playing alongside his new teammate for the first time of the season, Victor Wembanyama couldn't help but enjoy what De'Aaron Fox brought to a young Spurs roster.
"It's a surprise for nobody," he said. "We're all for it. We all enjoy it. It puts a lot on the table for us."
Fox made history during the Spurs' 126-125 victory, notching 24 points, 13 assists, and three steals as the only Spur to record at least 20 points and 10 assists in a debut. Wembanyama, battling sickness, matched him, though slivers of his ailment peeked through his game.
A missed drive opportunity near the end of the game prompted Fox to call out his new teammate, encouraging him not to kick out the ball and take it himself. Wembanyama appreciated that.
"He maybe doesn't know it, yet, but it goes both ways," Wembanyama said. "I haven't had time to show it yet ... it's going to be a healthy circle."
After Day 1 of Wembanyama and Fox's partnership, it's clear that things are looking up in San Antonio. A win over the Hawks was a good place to start, but — as it usually goes with Wembanyama — not nearly enough.
That's what's next.
"It sure brings an interesting perspective," the 21-year-old said. "I think that our goals for this season are even more attainable. We've got to use all of our strengths. We just added a big (one)."
