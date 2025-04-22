Victor Wembanyama Tops NBA List On Anonymous Player Poll
Some things would never be said face-to-face. Perhaps deeming your peer the "Most Overrated Player in the NBA" is one of them. The Athletic recently released the results from its annual player poll, in which over 100 players spanning all 30 NBA teams were asked a series of questions about some of the league's stars, rules, and front offices.
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton was deemed the most overrated player, but San Antonio Spurs Frenchman Victor Wembanyama found himself atop a much more favorable category: Five years from now, who will be the face of the league?
Wembanyama earned 54.1 percent of the 138 votes cast, which put him far ahead of Anthony Edwards, who finished second in the category with only 13.8 percent. Other names included Oklahoma City Thunder Most Valuable Player candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Boston Celtics frontman Jayson Tatum, and new Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić.
The idea behind the "face of the league" has been a heavy debate all season long, with the criteria to hold such a title mostly unclear. Even Kevin Durant had questions. "What does that entail?" he asked ahead of facing Wembanyama in Austin, Texas. "What comes with that? Because it seems like it's more than basketball."
Players near the top of the list, like LeBron James or Anthony Edwards, have even perpetuated a negative stigma around the title, especially if it means facing constant scrutiny. That's likely something even Wembanyama will endure as he accumulates NBA experience.
As far as his teammates are concerned, it won't bother him. But at least he's seen in a positive light, for the time being. "I don't think he feels any type of pressure," Devin Vassell said. "He just comes in, does his work, and makes everybody else better. I have to give him credit where credit is due."
Related Articles
San Antonio Spurs' Chances at Drafting Cooper Flagg Revealed
De'Aaron Fox Sends Message to Ja Morant After Spurs' Playoff Elimination
BREAKING: Spurs' Stephon Castle Named Rookie of the Year Finalist