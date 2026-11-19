SAN ANTONIO — Even as cars passed in front of him, you could still make out his smile.

Jayden Quaintance, donning the slides he can't live without, put on a pair of gloves and handed out turkeys to families as part of the San Antonio Spurs' Thanksgiving food distribution at Our Lady of the Lake University on the city's West Side on Wednesday.

Each family had its own preference. Quaintance opened trunks, slid food into backseats and took a few photos with kids who had stuck their heads out of the front windows to catch a glimpse of him. That bit, especially, reminded him of his siblings at home.

"I come from a big family," Quaintance said, noting his 2-year-old brother, Josiah, and his 4-year-old brother, Jaxson. "It's always super cool to get to interact with the kids."

Quaintance, who turned 19 while in Las Vegas with the Summer Spurs in July, has only spoken with reporters three times since he was drafted with the No. 20 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft as he continues to recover from a torn right ACL and meniscus suffered in early 2025.

He's only played four basketball games since the initial injury — Quaintance returned to play for the Kentucky Wildcats last winter, but injury management concerns sidelined him again before he underwent a clean-up procedure with the Spurs over the offseason.

As for when he'll finally take the floor in a Spurs uniform, Quaintance isn't making promises.

“There’s no real timetable set for the recovery," the rookie said. "It's just ... trusting what the trainers tell me. Making sure I get back fully to 100 percent instead of trying to rush back. Everything's been going well. They've been keeping me on the right path."

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jayden Quaintance (22) poses for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitch Johnson echoed Quaintance's sentiment during training camp, joining Spurs general manager Brian Wright in expressing the team's lack of expectations for the center other than for him to get healthy. Asked again in early November, he doubled down.

"When a young man is going to have a road like that," Johnson began prior to facing the Utah Jazz in San Antonio, "you just want him to kind of get lost in the process of it. He's done a great job of that while also being super engaged with his teammates and his staff."

Added De'Aaron Fox: "We want him to ... take however long it takes him to be healthy."

Exhibit A: handing out turkeys and helping with the Spurs' Season of Giving Dinner at Frost Bank Center. Those opportunities have taught Quaintance more about his team.

"Part of the corporate knowledge of being with the Spurs ... is a good amount of that," Johnson said. "It's about talking to Manu Ginóbili about off-the-court development. It's seeing alumni in our walls and being able to have informal conversations (with them)."

Johnson emphasized the Spurs' "unique" relationship with their fanbase, which he says goes beyond wins and losses. In just under five months, Quaintance has gotten a good feel for it.

"It's nice just knowing how much (the community) has blessed me," he said. "Ever since I got here. It's nice to have that opportunity on a personal level, just to give back to them."

Nov 16, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs centers Jayden Quaintance (right), Luke Kornet (right center), Tarris Reed Jr. (left center) and two-way guard David Jones Garcia (left) pose for a photo at the team's annual Season of Giving Dinner at Frost Bank Center. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs.

As much as Quaintance has learned from being in the Spurs' facility, watching practices and participating in film sessions and meetings, he's enjoyed getting familiar with fans.

Those interactions have helped ease his transition to the NBA.

"I feel like they've made it really easy here," Quaintance said. "All the management, staff, coaches, teammates — everybody has just been super welcoming and super helpful as I'm trying to learn and get my feet set with the new changes ... it's been good so far."

Perhaps the most insightful group has been the Spurs' other centers. Quaintance has been watching film with Victor Wembanyama, Luke Kornet and Tarris Reed Jr. as he waits to make his debut, going over terminology and ways the current group can learn from its mistakes.

When he's in there, you could say he almost forgets about the road to recovery still ahead. Just as Johnson intended, even if Quaintance remains a long way from debuting as a pro.

"I feel like I'm adapting pretty well," Quaintance said. "They’re making me feel like part of the team, even when I’m not on the court, which is super huge."