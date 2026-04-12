How Harrison Barnes Can Help Spurs Make History in Regular-Season Finale

SAN ANTONIO - A crucial and underrated part of the Spurs' success this year, Harrison Barnes has a chance to cement this San Antonio squad as one of the deepest in NBA history with a big game in the regular-season finale.

Barnes is currently averaging 9.9 points per game for the year, and the Spurs will become the first team ever with eight players in double-figure scoring if he finishes with 17 points or more in Sunday's tilt against the Denver Nuggets.

It's fitting that it comes down to Barnes, a rock-steady veteran presence for this young team. San Antonio picked up the NBA Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist (and a 2031 pick swap) to help facilitate a trade between the Kings and Bulls before last season. Ever since, the 33-year-old Barnes has provided a deeply professional example of consistency, preparedness, and sacrificing for the greater good.

Barnes started the year in the starting unit for San Antonio and shot it well out of the gate, but January was rough for the man Sean Elliott calls Mr. 100 Percent. Devin Vassell missed a few games, Julian Champagnie filled in well as a starter, and when Vassell got back healthy it was Barnes who went to the bench after 775 games in a row as a starter.

His expiring contract worth $19 million would have made him a necessary part of any major trade, but the Spurs let the deadline pass without making any big moves. It's easy to see why San Antonio preferred to keep this group together and hang on to Barnes for the stretch run of the season.

Before the move to the bench, Barnes played almost 28 minutes per game and averaged 10.7 points while shooting a solid 44.9% from the floor and 37.7% from 3. In 24 games off the bench, he plays just over 21 minutes per game and averages 8.2 points on a more efficient 47.5% from the floor and 41.7% from deep.

His minutes and total scoring went down by nearly 25%, and he didn't complain. He just showed up to work every day and became even more efficient in his role. Barnes taking a step back has allowed Champagnie to step into a bigger role, as well as rookie Carter Bryant who has earned a spot in Mitch Johnson's playoff rotation.

The only players in San Antonio's rotation who will average under 10 points per game are Bryant and Luke Kornet, who is an NBA champion himself and a big man who does all the dirty work. Barnes has a chance to join Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Dylan Harper, and Julian Champagnie in double figures for the year.

If Barnes remains at 9.9 points per game it won't be because he failed to score 17 points in the finale; it will be because he humbly took a step back and put the team first. The Spurs are undoubtedly better for it, and they've gone 30-3 since the start of February.

Off the court Barnes is a crucial example for a young Spurs team that hasn't experienced a playoff run yet. His impressive ironman streak ended at 364 games this year due to an ankle impingement, but the fact that the oldest player in San Antonio's rotation is also one of the most durable shows how much work he puts into his body to stay ready and available.

"At some point, he had to (miss a game)," Johnson said of Barnes. "It speaks to the preparation that he does before he goes into the game. It speaks to the recovery process that he puts in after the game. He's just a consummate pro. It's a heckuva run that he had."

Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie will both hit perfect attendance in game 82 on Sunday evening. In Barnes they have an incredible resource on how to make sure they can stay healthy and keep pounding the rock.

So how likely is it that Barnes will eclipse the 17 points needed to put the Spurs in the history books?

He's hit that scoring mark in nine games over the course of the season, and only one after the All-Star Break. That game was also at home against the Nuggets, and he played 26 minutes with Victor Wembanyama out.

The bigger reason that Barnes would hit the number is that his teammates probably know exactly what the number is, and they want him to hit it because there's genuine love and support. It's the same reason everyone in that locker room wants Wembanyama to be MVP, and Keldon Johnson to be Sixth Man of the Year, and Mitch Johnson to be Coach of the Year.

"Individual awards, accolades, recognition, acknowledgement is important, and I think when you have a team that understands that the greater good for the team and the group is the most important thing, it allows people to feel good about not only acknowledging others, but also being acknowledged in the moment," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said recently amid discussions about Wemby hitting the 65-game minimum for awards.

Based on the way the fourth quarter of Friday's win over the Mavericks played out, it seems the players and coaching staff might know how close Barnes is to history. He came into the game needing 32 points in the final two contests. At halftime he had just five points, but he played over 10 minutes in the fourth quarter and scored 10 points in the final frame of the blowout. He played over 28 minutes total, his most since moving to the bench in early February.

History aside, it's good for Barnes to get some extended run and an extra green light before the playoffs. But the Spurs absolutely care about celebrating each other, and if you see Barnes hoisting more shots than usual in the final game of the regular season, know that he is doing so with the blessing and encouragement of his teammates.

This game does have some serious playoff seeding implications, because if the Spurs win they'd likely send Denver to the other side of the playoff bracket and ensure they'd only have to face one of the Nuggets or Thunder in the playoffs. Based on how many players the Nuggets are resting, they may prefer falling to the fourth seed.

Some may say it's unserious to care about anything other than a title, and of all people Harrison Barnes understands what the ultimate goal is. But with the right priorities, it's good to care about the milestones on the journey there.

"Sometimes that can feel awkward for people in a group setting or a team setting, and I think we've got a very good balance of not avoiding individual recognition, acknowledgement and aspirations, and also understanding there is not one thing that's more important than the team goal," Johnson said.

As far as regular-season accomplishments worth celebrating, it's hard to think of one more emblamatic of the depth and team play that has made this season so special. In game 82, the man who has sacrificed more than anyone for the greater good of the team has a chance to etch all of their names into the history books, together.

Without a doubt, Barnes' teammates will all be rooting for him to do it.