SAN ANTONIO — After more testing, San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks with a left hip external rotator strain, per News 4 San Antonio's Don Harris.

Harper sustained the injury with 53 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the Spurs' Tuesday night bout with the Detroit Pistons. The 21-year-old slipped on a wet spot on the right wing, fell into the splits and remained down for several seconds. After trainers met him on the floor, Harper gingerly walked to the locker room with the help of Keldon Johnson.

"Hoping for the best, but (I) don’t know anything yet," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said after the game — a 105-93 Spurs loss — about 10 minutes after the injury occurred.

The Spurs initially ruled Harper OUT for their home game against the LA Clippers on Thursday in their 5 p.m. injury report on Wednesday. At the time, they cited left hip soreness.

"It's a terrible feeling," Victor Wembanyama said of seeing Harper in pain before speaking on his importance to the Spurs. "We can trust him and we know we can go to him because he's relentless for defenses. They can't rest when he's on the court."

Nov 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guards Stephon Castle (5) and Dylan Harper (2) celebrate in the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, Harper is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 51 percent shooting from the field as a new starter for the Spurs. His career high in scoring (31) came two games ago when San Antonio traveled to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz.

After emerging as one of the Spurs' most skilled offensive pieces in the playoffs last spring, Harper entered this season as a capable starter for 30 NBA teams. The biggest question regarding the sophomore's continued role in San Antonio was whether he'd enter the starting lineup next to De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Wembanyama.

Through nearly the first fifth of the season, he's proven it can, and will, work.

"I think in Year 1, I was trying to figure it out," Harper said. "I was trying to figure out what I liked, what I didn't like. Figuring out the travel, the game planning and all that. I think with everything I went through in Year 1, it has helped me, this year (to) just settle down."

Now without Harper, the Spurs will lean again on Julian Champagnie — averaging 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds on 42 percent shooting from 3-point range — to take his place in the starting lineup. And while they can't replace Harper's production, they plan to push forward.

If all goes according to plan, they'll see him on the court again in a few weeks.

"Just happy he's not as hurt as he could be," Champagnie said at shootaround on Thursday. "Obviously, we need him ... (but) we've got play team basketball. Some guys will play a little more ... but for the most part, we're all going to go out there and do the same thing."