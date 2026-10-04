SAN ANTONIO — Announced Sunday evening, San Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris will miss the team's Silver & Black Open Scrimmage and preseason slate with a left calf strain.

The Spurs say Harris' injury occurred during training camp. He will be re-evaluated after their five-game preseason slate, and is officially listed QUESTIONABLE for their regular season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 20 at Frost Bank Center.

Harris signed a two-year, $31 million contract in free agency, bolstering San Antonio's wing depth behind Julian Champagnie and Harrison Barnes. Since arriving in South Texas over the summer, the 16-year veteran has left a positive impression on his new teammates.

"The first thing you don't realize (is) how big he is," De'Aaron Fox said of Harris during the Spurs' annual Media Day last Monday, "until you actually play against him ... I think just being able to add somebody like him is big for us, both offensively and defensively."

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (23) poses for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When facing reporters for the first time since his signing became official, Harris made clear his goals with the Spurs, who are coming off a trip to the NBA Finals in June.

In his eyes, the pairing between veteran and contender is "a perfect match."

"Whatever opportunity is presented, I'm going to make the best of it," Harris said. "I think there's this unwritten rule in the league of expectation, and I don't really play by that rule. You've got to come in and ... work your butt off. (You have to) earn every single minute."

Harris joins the Spurs as a 16-year NBA veteran with nine seasons' worth of playoff experience. Most recently, he helped the Detroit Pistons reach the postseason in back-to-back seasons, averaging 17.4 points and 7.4 rebounds on 44 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent shooting from 3 across 20 combined appearances in 2025 and 2026.

The Spurs, who finished fourth in 3-point percentage among playoff teams in the spring, can use his shooting as much as they can his leadership. They plan to maximize both.

"Tobias is amazing," Keldon Johnson said. "He's an amazing vet. His presence has been felt already being here. Great guy, humble guy. I'm glad and blessed to be able to have him as a teammate and be able to learn from him throughout this season."

Added Mitch Johnson: "His reputation precedes himself as a human being and as a player."

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (23) poses for photos during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Harris recovers, Julian Champagnie is likely to remain in a starting role for San Antonio. Whether that will remain the case when Harris returns remains to be seen.

Harris averaged 27.7 minutes per game last season, nearly identical to Champagnie's 27.6 and slightly above Barnes' 25.8. With all three forwards now in the fold, Johnson will have decisions to make regarding playing time distribution this season.

Regardless, Harris is looking forward to joining a group with title aspirations. He'll continue involve himself from the bench as the Spurs ramp up for their 2026-27 regular season.

"It's really about how personalities and egos match," Harris said. "This team has a group of great young men ... very, very happy to be around each other. Always joking. I've got to catch on with some of the young jokes, but it's all good thus far."

The Spurs are set to begin their preseason slate against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 8. Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 7 p.m. Central.