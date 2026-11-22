SAN ANTONIO — Yes, there was someone in the crowd Saturday night. Smiling after one of his 20 made field goals of the evening, Victor Wembanyama made sure she was looking.

"I had to show off for Selena (Gomez)," Wembanyama said, grinning again.

Gomez, a Grand Prairie-native, was in attendance for a San Antonio Spurs game for the first time since 2016, when she went viral on social media while sporting a Tony Parker jersey.

This time around, another Frenchman put on a show. Wembanyama finished with 50 points, 19 rebounds, four steals and five blocks as the Spurs routed the New Orleans Pelicans, 114-91, to conclude a three-game homestand. He accomplished what he set out to do.

"He had a chance to get 50," Spurs forward Keldon Johnson said, "and he got 50. I feel like he did it in an impressive way, in an efficient way. He showed how special he was tonight."

Nov 21, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Singer and actress Selena Gomez holds up a jersey in the first half of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the night, Wembanyama and the Spurs were looking for more continuity within a starting lineup featuring Julian Champagnie in place of Dylan Harper, who suffered a left hip strain against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday. To find it, they had to move the ball.

San Antonio finished its rout of New Orleans with 30 assists, 14 of which resulted in Wembanyama baskets, mostly at the rim — all in all, a surprising figure for the 7-footer.

"Really?" he asked, to which he received confirmation and laughed. "They (my teammates) have done a great job (of finding me). They're going to keep doing it until it keeps working."

Still, as the Spurs doubled and tripled down on getting the ball to their star against a Pelicans defense that demonstrated an inability to slow him down, Mitch Johnson felt there was more Wembanyama could be doing to ignite the offense. He spoke carefully, acknowledging Wembanyama's hot hand before speaking on his passing.

With 1:36 to play in the first quarter, Wembanyama corralled a defensive rebound and began working the ball up the floor. With a New Orleans defender trailing, San Antonio had numbers. As Wembanyama approached the 3-point line, Keldon Johnson rolled to the rim.

Wembanyama, ignoring his teammate's open hands, settled for a missed 3 instead.

"Keldon has to have the ball in that moment," Mitch Johnson explained.

The Spurs' coach praised a later play Wembanyama made in the second half, when he grabbed a rebound and flipped the ball ahead to Devin Vassell, who, in turn, flipped it to Keldon Johnson for a shot at the rim. He called it contagious; it creates good karma.

"There was a coach here a long time ago," Mitch Johnson said, referring to Hall-of-Fame coach Gregg Popovich, who now serves as the Spurs' president of basketball operations. "He talked about the Basketball Gods a lot. I believe very strongly that stuff is true."

He continued: "When you play the right way, things like that happen."

Oct 31, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) talks with coach Mitch Johnson in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wembanyama wrestles with the unseen quite often himself. He, too, believes in Basketball Gods. And ethical basketball — an idea that's followed him since he made comments about San Antonio's play style after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup last year.

Saturday presented another philosophical dilemma. With 8:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, Johnson called a timeout after the Pelicans scored a 3-pointer to cut their deficit down to 24 points. Wembanyama had 42 points. He trotted back on the floor anyway.

At some point during the night, which Wembanyama did not share, the 22-year-old realized he could score 50. It was one of those games, but he knew he had to keep himself in check.

"The challenge is to keep doing the right thing over and over again," Wembanyama said. "It's a challenge in this sort of game ... (to) keep doing the right thing, keep trusting the process."

Wembanyama had done enough to secure a win for the Spurs. But Johnson allowed some leeway for him to reach a milestone. The forward figured if Wilt Chamberlain went for 100 points after reaching 98, he'd be OK to go for 50. So, when he reached 47, he took one more 3.

Ethical basketball be damned.

"Ethical basketball is not really a clearly defined term," Wembanyama said afterward, "but, for me, what it means is creating a culture as a team. Taking the right shots ... that step-back 3, it doesn't correlate with this. It didn't fit the definition, for example."

Still, with both 50 points and a win in his pocket, Wembanyama won't lose sleep on Saturday. Not if the league's other "greats" — Wembanyama listed LeBron James, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić and Luka Dončić as his examples — don't when they score.

"I made it, didn't I?" Wembanyama said rhetorically. "The greats of the game, they don't care."

As Wembanyama continues climbing franchise leaderboards and NBA record books alongside names like David Robinson and Wilt Chamberlain, he may continue wrestling with what is and is not ethical. But those are questions for his spectators, he says, not him.

"I don't plan on doing those," Wembanyama said of his historical stat lines. "They just come when we play the right way. I want to stack them up. Hopefully there's many more coming."

Wembanyama may have known as soon as he walked into the arena on Saturday that it would be one of those games. Maybe it wasn't until his first shot went down.

Or maybe it was as soon as he turned around to make sure Selena Gomez was watching.