The San Antonio Spurs passed with flying colors on Monday.

Historically, this team has struggled heavily without Victor Wembanyama. But early Thanksgiving week, they gave fans a lot to look forward to.

Against Sacramento, the Spurs took off running early and never looked back. Stephon Castle put the team on his back for this one, with 28 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists to prove he is developing more and more into a two way star. Julian Champagnie erupted as well, with 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a block.

The question mark on Luke Kornet can be lifted. He put on a vintage performance, putting up 18 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists as the starting center. Devin Vassell rounded out the starters with 16 points, six rebounds, and a steal.

Beyond that, coach Mitch Johnson had a lot to experiment with.

Keldon Johnson played well again. Harrison Barnes and Jordan McLaughlin made contributions as well.

But it was Carter Bryant, rookie Tarris Reed Jr., and two-way player Jakobi Gillespie who got their chances in Sacramento.

Nov 23, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Tarris Reed Jr. (10) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Bryant struggled with his scoring, he played well in his defensive role. The young player must continue building his confidence. The shots will fall eventually as the rest of his game develops.

Reed Jr. scored seven points, grabbed seven rebounds, and blocked two shots in his 15 minutes, once again proving that when the time comes, he will be ready.

Gillespie's presence on the court was a welcome shock for Spurs fans. He has showed tons of promise in the G-League, and had a balanced three points, two rebounds, four assists, and a steal in his minutes.

On a night where rebounding was a focus, the Spurs held their own. Domantas Sabonis had twelve rebounds, but San Antonio crashed the boards and won the battle, with 52 rebounds to Sacramento's 45, without Wembanyama. Monday's group held it down when it needed to.

The Spurs continue their West coast trip Wednesday night in Portland, and the Blazers are confident they are building a contender. This Western Conference Playoff rematch will be an important one for these Spurs before they play the Lakers on Friday night.

Starting Lineups

There is still a chance the Spurs get Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox back in time for Wednesday's matchup, with both players listed as QUESTIONABLE.

Nov 23, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) watches from the bench during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Should neither be available, Mitch Johnson has reason to stick with the five he went with in Sacramento. Castle, Vassell, Champagnie, Barnes and Kornet could get the nod again in Portland.

With the way the bench performed on Monday, Mitch Johnson will have options throughout the lineup no matter who ends up playing.

The Blazers have some lineup adjustments of their own to make. With Shaedon Sharpe and Ja Morant OUT, Damian Lillard is projected to start alongside former Spur Sidy Cissoko, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan.

Portland has a nice mix of youth and experience coming off the bench as well, with Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday and Robert Williams III among its options.

What to Watch For

The Spurs got another glimpse of what their young core is capable of on Monday night in Sacramento.

The Spurs did a good job of setting the tone early in Sacramento, and perhaps more importantly, never allowed the Kings to take control of the game. Coming out with that same sense of urgency in Portland will be key.

Castle's ability to facilitate the offense will once again be something to keep an eye on Wednesday night, particularly against a Portland team that features one of the league's more experienced perimeter defenders in Jrue Holiday.

The two-time NBA champion's presence becomes all the more valuable for the Trail Blazers in the absence of Sharpe and Morant. Holiday should have plenty of opportunities to test San Antonio's guards on both ends of the floor.

Of course, there is also Damian Lillard to account for. As one of the best scorers in the game, his shooting range alone can change the way a team has to defend, and how well the Spurs communicate defensively with Lillard on the floor will be important.

Another area of concern for the Spurs will be on the glass. Between Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III, the Trail Blazers have quite a bit of size at their disposal. Limiting second-chance opportunities will be crucial for San Antonio.

Then there is Deni Avdija, whose development into a legitimate offensive threat has been a big part of what makes this Portland team so interesting. His ability to initiate the offense at his size and get to the basket makes him a difficult matchup. The Spurs' wings will have their work cut out for them, particularly in transition.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Wednesday's matchup, however, will be how both teams respond should the game come down to the wire.

Both San Antonio and Portland feature young cores looking to gain more experience in meaningful basketball games. While neither team would necessarily prefer a close contest over a comfortable win, there is quite a bit of value in getting those clutch-time reps this early.

Those are the types of experiences that could pay dividends later in the season.

Ahead of the West coast matchup, here's everything you need to know:

WHO:

San Antonio Spurs (15-3)

Portland Trail Blazers (11-6)

WHEN:

Wednesday, Nov. 25 (Tipoff 9 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Moda Center, Portland, Ore.

HOW TO WATCH:

ESPN, DAZN, NBA League Pass

Radio: 1200 WOAI (English), KXTN.com 1350AM (Spanish)

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Dylan Harper (hip) - OUT

Tobias Harris (calf) - OUT

Jayden Quaintance (knee) - OUT

Victor Wembanyama (back) - QUESTIONABLE

De'Aaron Fox (shin) - QUESTIONABLE

POR:

Ja Morant (hamstring) - OUT

Shaedon Sharpe (knee) - OUT

Vit Crejci (ankle) - OUT

Chris Youngblood (heel) - OUT