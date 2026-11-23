The San Antonio Spurs have won two-straight, and they've done it by leaning on Victor Wembanyama.

Against the Clippers, the superstar boasted 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead his team. But without Dylan Harper, the group faced multiple challenges.

That's when Stephon Castle and Julian Champagnie stepped up. Castle scored 21 points, but most notably had 12 assists and four steals to help boost his team to the win. Champagnie's 20 points were incredibly crucial as well.

Then, the Spurs faced the 12th seed New Orleans Pelicans, where Wembanyama blew the whole game open. With 50 points, 19 rebounds, four steals and five blocks, the Pelicans did not stand a chance against the Frenchman.

Castle stood out again, with 19 points and six assists. De'Aaron Fox's 10 assists showed the veterans steady presence. With Harper still out, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson steadied the ship.

Keldon Johnson knew the recipe for his team to win.

“Ultimately, when somebody has it going like that, you want to give him the ball. That gives us the best chance to be successful," he said after the game.

Jordan McLaughlin, Carter Bryant, and Harrison Barnes have stayed ready as well with Harper out, and will have to continue to do so. San Antonio is set to face the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, and on paper, it is a matchup they should win.

However, this one might look a little different.

Nov 21, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) on the court in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting Lineups

The Sacramento Kings may be 2-14, but their record doesn't show the heart they have.

This is, in essence, a brand new team. Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk and Keegan Murray have stayed through the teams highs and lows, but this is a group who's offense is now led by rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and veteran Zach LaVine.

Acuff is averaging 25.4 points and 7.4 assists a game. Lavine is averaging 20.5 points.

Sabonis has stayed their anchor, averaging 13.6 rebounds a game, which puts him at second in the league in boards per game.

The starters are rounded out by De'Aandre Hunter and Murray, who are each averaging double digit performances. Monk has continued coming off the bench, but has consistently been a spark for this Kings group.

The San Antonio Spurs may be shorthanded for this one.

Wembanyama, Fox, and Jordan McLaughlin have all been listed QUESTIONABLE for the matchup. If they are ruled out, it will leave room for a brand new group of starters.

Castle, Vassell, and Champagnie would surely be lined up to start. After that, coach Mitch Johnson has multiple ways he could experiment.

Luke Kornet could step into the starting lineup if Wembanyama is unable to go, while Keldon Johnson and Harrison Barnes would see increased minutes.

With Harper already sidelined, the Spurs will need their depth to show up once again.

Castle has proven he can take on a larger role when needed, but without Wembanyama or Fox, the Spurs would be missing two of their biggest offensive weapons.

That will put even more pressure on Vassell and Champagnie to produce, especially against a Kings team that has several players capable of putting up big numbers.

Both players have proven they can do so. For San Antonio, the biggest question will be whether its supporting cast can continue to step up if its stars are unable to take the floor.

Angles to Watch

The Kings have momentum behind them for this game. They are coming off their first win at home, where they Lit the Beam after a gritty performance against the Boston Celtics.

Nov 21, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) lights the beam after defeating the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, this Spurs team has always relied on its depth.

The biggest concern without Wembanyama, outside of his scoring of course, will be rebounding.

Sabonis is one of the best rebounders in the league. Every single Spur will have to crash the boards to make up for Wembanyama's potential absence. This matchup could be decided by second-chance points alone.

The Spurs will also have to be on a string defensively. Acuff is an offensive juggernaut, and has shown he can maneuver different looks with ease. All of these aspects of basketball, scoring, rebounding, defense, are dominated by Wembanyama. If he can't go, this will be a massive test for these Spurs.

Without Wembanyama, the Spurs have been outscored by 68 points with Luke Kornet as the center. The discrepancy is not on Kornet alone, but rather on what the team is missing when their star isn't on the court.

The Spurs are used to playing around Wembanyama. However, for their long-term hopes, they must develop sustainable ways to be comfortable without him.

Johnson echoed the statement.

“It’s very different when Victor’s in the game when he’s not,” the coach explained. “I understand there’s a counterintuitive ... philosophy, at times, in terms of what we’re asking the rest of the guys to do, but they’re capable of that.”

Monday's matchup could be an opportunity for the Spurs to prove just that.

Sacramento may be struggling to find wins, but it has enough offensive talent to make San Antonio pay for any mistakes. For Carter Bryant, this could be a huge opportunity.

The rookie has had to fight for minutes in a crowded Spurs rotation, but with multiple players potentially sidelined, Bryant could see his most minutes yet on both ends of the floor.

His length, athleticism and defensive versatility could be especially valuable against this Sacramento team.

Rookie Tarris Reed Jr. could also see increased minutes, giving him an opportunity to show off his physicality and rebounding ability against one of the league's best rebounders.

There is also the question of Fox, who could face his former team if he is cleared to play. A return to Sacramento would add another layer to an already interesting matchup, especially with the Kings now leaning on Acuff to lead their offense.

Nov 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) dribbles up the court in the second half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Fox is unable to go, the Spurs will have to find another way to make up for his scoring and playmaking.

San Antonio is looking for its third straight win, but Monday's matchup could mean much more than another victory in the standings.

Whether it's Bryant taking advantage of increased minutes, Fox making his return to Sacramento, or the supporting cast finding ways to win without Wembanyama, this game presents an opportunity for the Spurs to prove just how deep they really are.

“Ethical basketball is not a clearly defined term," Wembanyama said. "For me, what it means is creating a culture as a team. Taking the right shots. Beating teams by having everybody on the floor as a threat for other teams.”

The Spurs should take note of Wembanyama's words after beating the Pelicans for this one, with or without him.

Ahead of Monday night's matchup, here's everything you need to know:

WHO:

San Antonio Spurs (14-3)

Sacramento Kings (2-14)

WHEN:

Monday, Nov. 23 (Tipoff 9 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, Calif.

HOW TO WATCH:

DAZN, NBA League Pass

Radio: 1200 WOAI (English), KXTN.com 1350AM (Spanish)

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Dylan Harper (hip) - OUT

Tobias Harris (calf) - OUT

Jayden Quaintance (knee) - OUT

Victor Wembanyama (back) - QUESTIONABLE

De'Aaron Fox (shin) - QUESTIONABLE

Jordan McLaughlin (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

SAC:

Sean Pedulla (two-way) - OUT

Jonathan Mogbo (two-way) - OUT

Maxime Raynaud (knee) - OUT

Ben Simmons (Achilles) - OUT