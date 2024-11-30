Grading Suns Role Players This Season
PHOENIX -- The tale-of-two-seasons has been a recurring theme for this rendition of the Phoenix Suns - as they are now sitting in a similar position through roughly one quarter of the season as they were last season.
While much of the onus has been put on the starting unit thus far on what has been perceived as a top-heavy squad, the bench has flashed substantial upside and could be one of the better units in the NBA when the entire roster is healthy/available.
Grading the bench players - based off of what we've seen so far is vital to understand what's gone right and what hasn't so far - so that's just what will be done.
You can read our grades for Suns starters here.
Grayson Allen - C
Allen has been just fine in year two with the Suns.
That has become quite the conundrum.
Allen's regression as a shooter and explosive athlete have been a bit inexplicable - and it has significantly lowered the ceiling of the team so far.
Don't expect this trend to continue throughout the season, but it has been quite the disappointing development so far.
Royce O'Neale - B+
O'Neale's blistering start from the field in October hasn't been sustained in November, but his impact largely has remained.
O'Neale third on the team with 6.1 RPG, is shooting 41.3% from three-point range, and likely has been a top-three defender on the team as well in the first month.
It was very wise of James Jones and Mat Ishbia to make a move for the swingman in February. It was even more wise to extend him this summer. O'Neale will figure in the Budenholzer rotation in a huge way for the foreseeable future.
Ryan Dunn - B
Dunn's quick start on the offensive side of the ball has fizzled out over the course of this month - having shot just 25% on threes through 12 games.
Dunn's defensive prowess has made up for the regression.
He is quite inarguably the best defender on the team and has taken on significant assignments from Luka Doncic to LeBron James - while doing an admirable job in the thick of those situations - especially for a rookie.
Mason Plumlee - B-
Plumlee has been rock solid as a backup center option - and quite possibly has put forth more quality performances than Jusuf Nurkic so far.
While Plumlee doesn't have much range on offense and isn't the athlete he once was, he still brings high IQ play to the table. Suns fans know exactly what is coming - and it has been more fruitful than not.
Still, Plumlee's lack of floor spacing brings his grade down just a tick. It still remains a great value signing and presented a clear upgrade over Drew Eubanks from the start.
Josh Okogie - B+
Okogie has likely been the singular player on the roster that has exceeded expectations by the biggest margin so far.
Yes, the third-year Sun has only played in 10 games. Yes, it is unclear if he can crack the rotation in the midst of the returns of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Yes, we don't know for sure if the hot shooting start is a pattern or simply a flash in the pan.
Take away all of that and Okogie has still looked like a different player - playing even harder from possession to possession on both sides of the ball. Being a valuable off-ball weapon on both sides. Showing a confidence as a shooter that hadn't previously been seen.
The Georgia Tech product has positively impacted the Suns in the time he has had on the court - and other teams that could be in the market for a wing are sure to be paying attention.
Oso Ighodaro - B-
Ighodaro has been a player that has looked the part of a multi-year vet, not a rookie.
The Marquette draftee has been incredibly anticipatory on both ends - tending to read how an action or set will progress well in advance. He has been an explosive play finisher - particularly as a lob threat at various points. His passing is likely the most advanced of anyone on the roster save for Devin Booker and possibly Tyus Jones.
While the Phoenix native may not garner a consistent role in year one, he is looking to be a very relevant piece of the future of the franchise.
Monte Morris - C
This grade is more due to lack of opportunity.
The Suns' backup PG has had some quality moments, including adding a spark in losses to the Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks - but hasn't really done anything to distinguish himself outside of that.
Morris likely has as much room as anyone in the rotation to carve out a consistent role over the rest of the season and prove why some labeled him as the best backup PG in the NBA at one point - but it hasn't transpired that way so far.