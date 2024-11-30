Grading Suns Role Players This Season

Grayson Allen 3 point shooting this year have been bad compared to last season.



Last season

Regular Season Three Point Percentage 46.1

Catch and Shoot 3PT% 45.6

Pull Up Three. 49.2%

Above the Break Three 3PT% 45.2



This season

Regular Season Three Point Percentage 34.4

Catch… pic.twitter.com/50ubTErNKZ