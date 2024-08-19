What Suns' Best Closing Lineup Looks Like
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are entering the stretch run before the 2024-25 regular season begins.
With that territory comes consistent discourse as to what the team could/should look like in game one of the season.
While Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will be two constants in coach Mike Budenholzer's closing rotation this season, there are a number of moving pieces elsewhere.
The roster is considered to be improved by a significant amount, but it will be difficult to find a balance between shooting, table-setting, and defensive prowess - something that surely won't be figured out overnight.
This five-man lineup likely gives the Suns the best shot of getting a win when the game is on the line this season:
- Tyus Jones
- Bradley Beal
- Devin Booker
- Royce O'Neale
- Kevin Durant
What this lineup sacrifices in rebounding and physicality, they certainly make up for in fit. Jones and Beal could serve as table setters and/or stationary shooters.
Booker is in a natural position to do what he does best - put the ball in the hoop. O'Neale brings necessary floor-spacing and remains a switchable defender, even if his best days on that end are behind him.
Durant at the five is the ultimate wild card. This is likely the most natural way he could be utilized in a similar vein to Dirk Nowitzki in 2011 - the season where he lead the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA title.
This lineup certainly has pros and cons - but the positives reign supreme here. All five players on the floor are lethal shooters in this scenario, all five can at the very least serve as an off-ball connector. Fewer turnovers would occur with this lineup.
Most importantly, this five-man lineup could end up being the one that puts Durant and Booker in positions that they are made to thrive in.