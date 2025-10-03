3 Things to Watch as Suns Begin Preseason
Phoenix Suns basketball is back.
Later today, the organization will begin preseason prep against the Los Angeles Lakers as the first of four exhibition matchups before the regular season.
It's been quite the summer in the desert, as the Suns underwent a massive change in the front office, coaching staff and roster ahead of 2025-26.
Yet the time for talk is nearly over - here's what to watch for as Suns basketball tips off tonight at 7:00 PM MST:
Suns' Relentless Effort
We've heard all offseason about how Phoenix will bring a great source of pride for its fans in terms of play, as figures such as head coach Jordan Ott and general manager Brian Gregory continuously said the product on the court will be competitive, tough and gritty.
Even Mat Ishbia got in on the "aligned" fun:
"Are we gonna win 82 games? Probably not going to win 82 games, but I feel really good about that you're gonna be proud of this team. You're gonna enjoy watching this team and we'll continue to get better," Ishbia said at Media Day.
"But hopefully you'll feel the identity, the vision, the culture that we set, and you're gonna feel it as fans and his media as well. I'm excited about this season."
It's early - and only preseason - but it will be interesting to see exactly how the Suns bring that identity to the court, especially after watching a star-studded team in the past.
Guard Rotation
The Suns likely won't play Devin Booker much in the first preseason game while Jalen Green has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Case in point, we're about to see who can step up in Phoenix's guard rotation.
All eyes will be fixated on Collin Gillespie, who impressed in the short amount of run he had with Phoenix last year. Second-round pick Koby Brea also looks to make good on his three-point prowess.
Jordan Goodwin and Jared Butler are other names to watch.
Improvement From Second-Year Players
Ryan Dunn greatly impressed in his rookie season as a defensive wing - and many believe if the other side of the court is fine-tuned, Dunn can be a strong asset for a long time in the desert.
Oso Ighodaro, however, didn't see as much success and is still looking to find his footing as a big man down low. With Mark Williams ruled out tonight, perhaps he'll get a bit more time to shine.