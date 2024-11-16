Analyst Says Suns Need to Fix This
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are off to a 9-4 start and have lost their last three-of-four matchups entering this weekend.
The Suns have struggled in the absence of some star players, so there's not too much reason to worry for Phoenix - though there's always some room for improvement.
Bleacher Report recently highlighted one way each contender can change their flaw, and for Phoenix, that comes on the defensive side of the ball.
"One way they could help themselves is causing more chaos on the defensive end. While they have a handful of havoc-wreakers—Durant, Royce O'Neale, Josh Okogie and rookie Ryan Dunn—this is not a disruptive defense. Phoenix is 21st in steals per 36 minutes and 26th in opponents' turnover rate," wrote Zach Buckley.
"Improving these areas would not only help finish more defensive possessions, it would also buy the Suns some easy looks in transition. Given the extremely jump-shot heavy diet of this offense—no team takes fewer shots at the rim—it could stand to add a few gimmies to the menu. That's triply true when considering how potent this group is in transition (1.24 points per possession, third-best overall).
"Because Phoenix pumped so many assets into the creation of this roster, its options are pretty limited on the trade market. That may not be a huge hindrance, though, since defensive specialists aren't the most expensive players to acquire. In the meantime, the Suns could try upping the floor time of Dunn and Okogie, especially when both have been holding their own on the offensive end."
In their last three-of-four games, Phoenix has allowed 112 points per night - which is right around the league average.
The Suns haven't been "bad" by any stretch of the imagination on the defensive side of the ball, though more floor time for guys such as Dunn and Okogie wouldn't be a bad thing - so long as scoring stars in Durant, Beal and Booker are present.