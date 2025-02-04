Devin Booker Reacts to Becoming Suns' All-Time Scorer
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is officially the franchise's all-time leading scorer after passing Walter Davis last night with 15,667 points.
"It means everything," Booker said following the game (h/t Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic).
"Just being drafted to a franchise that believed in me, taking a chance on me as an 18-year-old kid and going through a rebuild phase and just sticking with it. Keeping my head down. The love and support has always been there. I don't take it from granted. I take it seriously putting Phoenix across my chest."
Booker finished the night with 34 points despite the loss, which came in overtime.
"What a great accomplishment for a great player, for a great human," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer offered. "I think his teammates, the organization, the city, all of us are just thankful and grateful for his greatness. He's one of the greatest, maybe the all-time great Phoenix Sun. To be the all-time leading scorer, to witness it and to watch it, special night for Devin Booker, special night for our organization."
A special night indeed, though Booker and the rest of the Suns have some figuring out to do if they're going to make good on their championship potential.
The Blazers called a timeout after Booker hit the sealing three-pointer to break the record, which allowed the Portland crowd to hand him a standing ovation.
"Shoutout to the Blazers organization," Booker said.
"That was a great gesture. I definitely wasn't expecting it. So for them to go out of their way and do that, get acknowledgement and love on the road. Ideally I wanted this to happen at home, but for them to make that moment and do that for me, I'll always have love for this place."