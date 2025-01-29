ESPN: Suns Need to Play Jusuf Nurkic More
PHOENIX -- Much has, and will continue to be made, about what the Phoenix Suns need to do in order to turn things around.
The Suns were once one of the hottest teams in the league at the start of the 2024-25 season, though a mix of issues plagued Phoenix since, leaving the door open for a massive move to potentially save the season (Jimmy Butler, anyone?) before it's too late.
Former starting center Jusuf Nurkic has slowly but surely been phased out of Phoenix's lineup, having not played since Jan. 7 and not logging more than 20 minutes in a game since Christmas Day.
ESPN says that's been a mistake.
In their evaluation of playoff contenders and what changes they need to make, writer Neil Paine says getting Nurkic back on the hardwood will help:
"Getting Nurkić on the court more would have helped after the former DPOY candidate missed a lot of time over the past few months. However, it's difficult to see what kind of effect he will have after recently stating that he and Budenholzer "don't have a relationship." And as Marks writes, he is likely to be traded, given he has a cap hit ($18 million) that can actually be workable for deals under the CBA's salary-matching rules. But he and Mason Plumlee have been part of the only two Phoenix five-man units that were actually good defensively."- ESPN's Neil Paine on Jusuf Nurkic
Since Nurkic last played, the Suns are 8-2 and have climbed up to eighth in the Western Conference postseason picture.
Phoenix recently acquired a new starting center in Nick Richards, who has started four of the five games played with the Suns so far and is averaging 11.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per night.
Sledding has been tough for Nurkic, who recently opened up on his relationship with head coach Mike Budenholzer:
“We don’t have a relationship,” Nurkic said. “So, it’s fine. For me, just be a pro and do the best I can. Work and stay ready for whatever might be, but there is no chaos or bringing that to this team. They already have plenty of it. Trying to be as professional as I can and work my ass off for something else.”
Phoenix is reportedly trying to deal Nurkic ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.