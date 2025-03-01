How Suns Starter Made Franchise History
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol made franchise history in last night's win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
According to StatMuse, Bol was the first Suns center to post a stat line of 25 points on 75% shooting and five three-pointers in one game.
Bol - who only recently emerged into the starting lineup - has been a pivotal player for the Suns as of late and could be a key ingredient for a potential turnaround of their season.
Kevin Durant offered quite the reaction to Bol's monster outing.
“Yeah, I mean, that's usually what it is. Guy like that, you can't call him a center, you can't just call him a wing or power forward. Just go out there and play basketball, and he'll fit in and figure it out. He's a smart player. So, he truly understands, you know, how he can be effective," said Durant post-game.
"He watches too. He's a student of the game. He's a student, and you see what's going on the floor of the game. Really engaged, really care. Come in here and put the work in, regardless of what your minutes look like. That's Bol (Bol). And I think a lot of younger players can learn from how he approaches the game.
"He's not just glamorized. People don't think that about Bol (Bol) because he's so quiet and unassuming, but he's a pro's pro. He's been showing us ever since he came here to Phoenix, and ever since he's been my teammate. I'm just blown away at how hard he works, how much he cares, how much he wants to go out there and play well, how great of a teammate he is.
"So, I will make sure. I always want to make sure I'm talking to you guys. I want to highlight that about him, because not a lot of people talk about that inside of his game. They only talk about seven feet, and you can play and you're an athletic scorer, but it's like a lot of stuff. Intangibles of the game gets overlooked, but when it comes to guys like that, so I want to make sure I highlight that as much as possible.”