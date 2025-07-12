Insider Assures Suns Star Will Be Bought Out
Through all the turnover the Phoenix Suns have endured this offseason, it's becoming clear that the final domino is set to fall eventually. Bradley Beal is likely to be bought out any day now, but what's the hold up?
The Milwaukee Bucks set a precedent when they waived and stretched Damian Lillard's $113 million remaining on his contract just over a week ago, paving the way for Phoenix to be more inclined to rid Beal's $110 million over the next two seasons.
Fred Katz, NBA insider for The Athletic, assured Suns fans that there is a reason for the holdup and that a buyout is still likely and imminent.
"There's not a huge rush," Katz told PHNX at the NBA Summer League on Thursday. "Just because there's not that much else going on in the league. There's probably a little bit of talk about money in certain spots, from what I've heard. He's gotta give up $13.8 million in order for them to be able to stretch the money because of a weird, arcane CBA quirk.
"So, I think there are some pretty regular speed bumps that I don't think will deter anything from happening. If one side says 'we think it's going to happen,' and the other side says 'we think it's going to happen,' then it's a good chance it's probably going to happen. The Suns would like to move on from Bradley Beal. Bradley Beal knows he's not wanted by the organization, and I think he'd like to get somewhere where he is wanted and feels valued. And I imagine both sides will find a way to make sure that happens."
Beal's tenure with the Suns has been nothing but disappointing. After trading for the three-time All-Star the same offseason it traded for Kevin Durant, Phoenix hadn't seen a single playoff win in the two seasons Beal was on the roster.
One of the reasons the Suns didn't consider a buyout during their 2024-25 season was because of how tedious and, quite frankly, how historically uncommon such a move would be. However, in this new era of the salary cap, we've seen two teams make historic buyouts: the Bucks with Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers with former Suns center Deandre Ayton.
Yes, Phoenix will eat a ton of money, but it's been evident for nearly three seasons now that Beal's fit on the team is redundant and a change is desperately needed.