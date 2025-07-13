Insider Sheds Light on 'Complicated' Bradley Beal, Suns Dilemma
PHOENIX -- Bradley Beal is still a member of the Phoenix Suns, which has defied all expectations and reports leading up to this weekend.
Just seven days ago, it was highly anticipated Beal's stint with the Suns would have officially ended, as the two sides reportedly were making great progress on a buyout to officially see the two sides move on.
However, that hasn't quite happened yet - and PHNX was able to catch up with ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania at Summer League action - who deemed the situation "complicated" before diving into it.
"It's complicated, right? Bradley Beal has two years, almost $110 million left on his contract so he'd have to buyout about $14 million in order for the Suns to stretch his deal. Those are complicated conversations to have from him, his representatives, the Suns themselves - so how do you land on a buyout?" Charania said.
"Also, Bradley Beal came to the Suns just two years ago after a long time he spent in Washington. So finding his next spot, he also has to be comfortable in figuring out where he's going to spend the next phase of his career, so I think what we're seeing right now play out is a veteran player who needs to be 100% sure where he's going to go, what the fit's going to look like.
"And the Suns, if you're going to get him to buyout, you want it to be at the number that gets you under both aprons and gives you hundreds of millions in savings in terms of the cap. You would also have access to part of the midlevel exception if you were to waive and stretch him. So a lot of dominos and a lot of business paperwork stuff that needs to take place before that."
Beal is reportedly eying the Los Angeles Clippers as his next team - whenever he may be on the open market.