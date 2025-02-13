Kevin Durant Excited to See Suns' Turnaround
PHOENIX -- Things simply have not gone the Phoenix Suns' way to begin the 2024-25 season.
It feels like an eternity ago when the Suns began the year with a 9-2 record, blazing out of the gates and finally appeared to make good on their potential with their star trio and strong supporting cast to boot.
That faded. Fast.
The Suns have since limped their way to a 26-28 record moving into the All-Star break having lost their last six-of-seven. Injuries and drama have plagued Phoenix since that hot start.
With the trade deadline officially in the past and a week's worth of rest between now and their next game, Suns forward Kevin Durant says now is a prime opportunity for the team to rally:
“Hopefully everybody gets their minds clear, enjoy their break with their families, get their bodies right and then come back and put our foot on the gas and try to get this thing turned around,” Durant said (h/t The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
“I know we’re losing games. That’s an exciting part of the NBA. Seeing how you can try to turn the season around and try to be better.
"We know we can be better. I’m excited about how we’re going to come in as far as mindset. I know a week off from the game, guys will be fiending to get back. I can’t wait.”
Durant himself found his name in trade speculation after Phoenix reportedly had a deal to send him back to the Golden State Warriors before he said no.
Suns coach Mike Budenholzer echoed a similar sentiment to Durant:
“We’ve got to come out of the break and we’ve got work to do,” Budenholzer said.
“You’ve just got to kind of embrace it. I think we’ve got a good team, we’ve got good players. I think the way we’ve competed the last couple of nights and really, I think for a while here, but we’ve got to get it done.
"We’ve got to win games and we have work to do coming out of the break. It’ll be good for the guys to take a little bit of a mental, physical break, get away and then come back with the mindset that we have work to do.”