Kevin Durant Named Suns MVP
The Phoenix Suns have seen their season crumble over the last seven games with their losing streak, and half of those contests have come with Kevin Durant on the sidelines with a sprained ankle.
Durant went down with his injury on Mar. 30 in a loss to the Houston Rockets at home, and the Suns have lost their last four games since.
Losing Durant has put the Suns from a bad to worse position, and it's only a bigger sign that he is the team's most valuable player, as Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes suggested.
"Suns fans had better celebrate now, because the team's ill-fated attempt to move Durant at the trade deadline all but assured he'll be dealt this summer. The KD era in Phoenix will be remembered as a productive one, even if it never resulted in much team success," Hughes writes.
"Durant led the Suns in EPM and averaged 26.6 points on a 64.2 true shooting percentage."
Durant has just one more year on his contract after this season, which will put him in trade rumors all summer long until he leaves the team. Phoenix could fetch a couple first-round picks for him, but the team won't be able to land that king's ransom that the team had to give up to acquire him a little over two years ago.
There should be a decent amount of interest in trading for Durant this offseason from contenders that are one piece away, and if multiple teams call the Suns, they need to trigger a bidding war in order to get the best package possible to help restructure the team.
If they can do that, the Suns might have a puncher's chance at getting back into the postseason picture next season.
The Suns' next game comes against the San Antonio Spurs tomorrow at 7 p.m.