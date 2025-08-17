How Many National TV Games Do Suns Have This Season?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns released their 2025-26 NBA schedule this past week, and fans can officially begin making plans for when they'll be able to catch their favorite team.
Phoenix will look very different when they take the court, as the Suns have moved on from stars in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal with more potential shakeups to the roster coming.
A new identity under first-time head coach Jordan Ott also looks to take place, creating a few intriguing storylines for fans to follow this season.
The league doesn't believe the Suns will do much damage, giving Phoenix a minimal amount of nationally televised games.
Phoenix Suns Have 9 National TV Games in 2025-26
The Suns have nine games that can be caught on national TV - down from the 19 matchups offered the previous year:
- Nov. 8: AT Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)
- Nov. 18: AT Portland Trail Blazers (NBC)
- Nov. 24: VS Houston Rockets (Peacock)
- Dec. 1: AT Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m. (Peacock)
- Feb. 3: AT Blazers (NBC)
- March 3: AT Sacramento Kings (NBC)
- March 16: AT Boston Celtics (Peacock)
- March 24: VS Denver Nuggets (NBC)
- April 7: VS Rockets (NBC)
There's a handful of reunion games on this slate, as Durant (Rockets), Beal (Clippers) and Deandre Ayton (Lakers) all will generate considerable attention when those matchups arrive.
Recently, our own Jeremy Brener ranked Phoenix's top four matchups for the coming 2025-26 season. Matchups against Beal and Durant were obviously on there alongside battling top teams from each conference.