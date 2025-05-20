Heat Coach Made ‘Strong’ Impression on Suns During Interview
This offseason could be long and tumultuous for the Phoenix Suns.
After mid-season chaos, highlighted by a trade deadline blunder, the club might be on its way to moving Kevin Durant. On top of that, they're set for a fourth head coach in as many years.
The Suns attempted to land Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, though he was dealt to the Golden State Warriors. Trying to shake things up, Phoenix offered Durant to the Warriors in a trade, which sparked some uncertainty around the franchise.
Now, the all-time forward could be dealt this offseason, ahead of the final year of his contract.
With the way the Suns have constructed their roster, it might be their only way to change the trajectory of their future. On top of that, Durant wouldn't be wrong in no longer wanting to represent the franchise that nearly dealt him with no warning.
While the Durant situation will take time to shake out, the Suns will first acknowledge their head coaching vacancy. A handful of candidates have made it to a second round of interviews, though a recent emergence of a Miami Heat assistant coach could hint at a future decision.
According to John Gambadoro, the Suns were wowed by Chris Quinn, who has been on Erik Spoelstra's staff with the Heat since 2014.
Spoelstra is currently the longest-tenured head coach in the NBA -- which comes after Gregg Popovich stepped out of his role -- while maintaining consistency for the club.
The Suns landing one of his assistants would be a strong start to bringing in a culture-setter, which they needed greatly this past season.
While Phoenix has plenty of directions they could go with their squad, all depending on how their offseason shakes out, having a coach like Quinn, who has been on the staff of a great, winning coach, would be a great start to whatever era comes next.