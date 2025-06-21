REPORT: Heat Interested in Trade for Suns Forward
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant apparently isn't the only player being listed as a trade target for the Miami Heat.
According to The Stein Line, the Heat have an interest in acquiring Suns forward Cody Martin.
“League sources say several teams have registered interest in the Suns' Cody Martin. The veteran swingman could very well factor into any direct or multi-team deal that Phoenix inevitably puts together to ship out the NBA's No. 8 all-time leading scorer. Miami, to name one example, is known to hold an affinity for Martin, sources say. The Heat certainly developed a familiarity for Martin while Miami rostered his twin brother Caleb.”
The Suns certainly figure to have an array of players to move this offseason, as names such as Durant, Martin, Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen are just a few consistently linked in rumors.
Martin didn't feature much in Phoenix after arriving from the Charlotte Hornets in the deal that sent Jusuf Nurkic packing, though his time on the floor was impactful enough to draw many Suns fans wondering why he wasn't playing more under prior coach Mike Budenholzer.
Martin wasn't exactly a box score stuffer, averaging just 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per night - though much of his game was predicated on defensive prowess and effort, which won over the Suns' home crowd after his arrival.
Those characteristics align perfectly for what the Heat consistently look for in players under head coach Erik Spoelstra, so a deal to land Martin wouldn't in the least be surprising.