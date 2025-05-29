NBA Legend Gets Honest on Suns' Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant could again be on the move this offseason as trade rumors and speculation begins to ramp up around the future Hall of Fame forward.
By all expectations, Durant and the Suns are gearing towards a departure this summer after Phoenix included him in trade talks at the deadline just a few months ago.
In a recent sit-down interview with ESports Insider's Kyle Odegard, NBA legend Dominique Wilkins was asked about the possibility of Durant switching teams once again:
“When you’ve gotten to the point when you’ve won a championship, to me, moving around like that would be taxing," said Wilkins. "When you get around that age, you should look at your situation and say, ‘Look, I want to finish out where I’m comfortable at, instead of chasing championships.’”
Durant could be on his fourth team since 2018 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets before joining Phoenix via a blockbuster trade.
The chatter around Durant and his legacy will be ever-evolving as his career winds down, though Wilkins says the two-time NBA champion doesn't have anything to prove.
“He’s put his mark on the game. Kevin Durant doesn’t need to prove anything to anybody about how great he is. He’s one of the greatest players to ever play the game, one of the greatest scorers ever. He doesn’t have to prove anything. Everything else is gravy," Wilkins said.
Durant has just one year left on his contract in Phoenix and is reportedly seeking an extension somewhere in the $60 million-per-season ballpark.
For the 2024-25 season, Durant played in 62 games and tallied 26.6 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists per night.
Wilkins concluded with, "One person can’t do it. Ask LeBron. Ask Michael. Look at Karl Malone and John Stockton. Did not winning one take their greatness away? No, it doesn’t. Did Charles Barkley ever win one? Patrick Ewing? It doesn’t take your greatness away.
“I never had another great player in their prime to play with. Did I win a championship? No. Does it diminish my greatness? No. I’m still a guy who left it all on the table. I feel like a lot of times I get looked over, but I never searched to go to other teams, play with other great players. You accept what happens, but it doesn’t diminish my greatness as a player.”