NBA Legend, Suns Guard Share Mutual Respect
PHOENIX -- Tyus Jones has been a stabilizing force for the Phoenix Suns in his first year in the Valley and commanded respect from his peers throughout his 10-year NBA career.
Before Jones would go on to post 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting (3-for-3 from 3) in the Suns' 116-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday, Blazers coach and NBA Hall-of-Famer Chauncey Billups was the latest to praise Phoenix's point guard.
“I've been a huge, huge fan of Tyus for years. Man, for years," Billups said. "I just think that he makes everybody better. He plays with a level of humility that you love from your point guard. He's so smart, so crafty. This situation is tailor-made for him. It really is.
"He's a big shot maker when put in those positions, but he knows who he is, more than anything. He knows who he's playing with, and that's what they needed. I think he's tailor-made for this situation.
"But I've been a huge, huge fan of Tyus. He's also a very scrappy defender. He doesn't get a lot of credit for that, but a lot of teams attack him and go after him, and you got a fight on your hands when you do that. I'm proud and happy for Ty, and they did it right when they got him.”
These words could not have meant more to Jones, who beamed with honor and showed love right back to Billups when he was told what the five-time All-Star and 2004 NBA champion said about him postgame.
"First off, that's a huge compliment to myself. I was a huge fan of Chauncey growing up, still a big fan of his to this day," Jones said.
"One of the guys I watched a lot growing up, just how he played the game, set the table, made big shots in his career, could do everything on the court. His demeanor is something that I try to emulate. I don't take that lightly, him speaking highly of me. That's a huge honor."
Jones then explained when the humility that Billups described began to form in his playstyle.
"It's just how I've always kind of played, just trying to set the table, trying to understand the offensive system, trying to understand time to score," Jones said.
"There's so much that goes into being a point guard, especially at this level. It's not for the weak, but it's the best job in the world. And I don't take it for granted. I don't take it lightly.
"I continue to work on my craft, physically, mentally, and having the guys we have on this team, having the coaching staff we have, they give me the confidence to continue to be myself. They kind of just give me the green light to make plays, make calls on the fly, whatever I see. Just use my instincts. So I'm enjoying it."
Jones and the Suns are back in action Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers.