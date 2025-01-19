New Suns Center Makes Franchise History in Debut
PHOENIX — Nick Richards is already making franchise history one game into his tenure with the Phoenix Suns.
After recording 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting and 11 rebounds off the bench in his Suns debut against the Detroit Pistons Saturday, Richards became the first player in Suns history with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in their team debut.
Phoenix needed every last bit of Richards’ production in this contest that was tight the entire 48 minutes, as it pulled out a 125-121 victory.
Richards ended his first game as a team-high plus-22 with his effort. He finished the night playing 29 minutes with Mason Plumlee (minus-10) and Oso Ighodaro (minus-9) struggling to matchup with Detroit’s bigs of Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.
Kevin Durant (36 points) and Devin Booker (35 points) had one of their best complementary games of the entire season against Detroit, and Richards was a valuable part of their nights because of what he brought to the floor.
According to StatMuse, Richards also became the first player in NBA history to have 20 or more points, 10 or more rebounds, 0 turnovers and shoot better than 85% in their team debut.
Richards’ debut made one thing perfectly clear—how bad the Suns need a productive, athletic center who can finish around the rim, rebound and provide the threat of a shot-blocker defensively.
As a backup to Mark Williams with the Charlotte Hornets, Richards did not have the opportunity to be a difference-maker that he now has with the Suns.
After this big performance, it can only be expected that Richards has a huge role for the Suns moving forward. With Phoenix sitting at 21-20 and over .500 for the first time since Christmas, the Suns will be more than happy to have their new addition down low.
