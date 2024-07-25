New Suns Coach Excited to Work With Stars
PHOENIX -- Brent Barry - former NBA player, executive and son of NBA legend Rick Barry - officially confirmed his departure from the front office of the San Antonio Spurs to the sidelines of the Phoenix Suns.
Barry took to X, formerly Twitter, last night to officially speak on the move to Phoenix and his overall excitement in getting into coaching:
"Humbled and excited to be a part of the organization and appreciate so many that have a part in this step in a basketball journey that has not chapters but volumes to be written. Looking forward to the journey w/some incredible minds but moreover some incredible players."
Barry had been in the Spurs' front office since 2018, but seemingly was sold on the vision that head coach Mike Budenholzer laid out. The talent he will have a shot to collaborate with, and the potential ability to work his way up the coaching ranks was likely a prominent reason Barry landed in the Valley.
Barry was generally a very efficient scorer and well-grounded player all around during his time in the NBA - he will presumably be very easy to integrate into Budenholzer's culture and could play a key role in developing young studs such as rookie Ryan Dunn.
Barry wasn't the only move that has been made recently either, as Duane Rankin of AZ Central recently reported that 12-year NBA veteran James Posey will be the seventh assistant coach hire to the staff of Budenholzer.
Barry and Posey will join an assistant coaching staff comprised of David Fizdale, Vince Legarza, Mike Hopkins, Chad Forcier, and Chaisson Allen.
Allen, Posey, and Barry are former players that could excel when it comes to aspects of coaching such as connecting to current players on the roster. Legarza and Forcier are a duo of coaches that previously worked with Budenholzer that come to the Suns with extensive track records of success.
Fizdale is a proven coach at the professional level that brings stability and a different perspective - as he was the only coach from the previous staff to be retained.
Hopkins is a long-time college coach that has been long commended for his work on the defensive side of the ball - he developed stud defensive prospects such as Matisse Thybulle - so working with great talents such as Josh Okogie and Ryan Dunn will certainly be something to watch.
Ultimately, the Barry hire ultimately signifies a clear attempt by the Suns to flip the script - and his statements only confirm that angle.