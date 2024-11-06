Inside The Suns

Official Suns vs Heat Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat both have players listed on their injury reports.

Donnie Druin

Nov 4, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have unveiled their injury reports for tonight's matchup.

For the Suns, guard Bradley Beal is probable with a right elbow sprain that's followed him since the very beginning of the season.

“A lot of people that know me know that I'm going to compete and play through anything,” Beal said after Monday's game via The Arizona Republic.

“If it ain't broke, I'm gonna try to get out there and play through it."

The only other Suns listed on the injury report are Jalen Bridges, Collin Gillespie and TyTy Washington, all of whom are G League players on Two-Way contracts.

For Miami, Jaime Jaquez Jr. (stomach, gastroenteritis) and Kevin Love (conditioning) are out for the Heat due to injury.

This will be Jaquez's second straight game missed due to illness. According to CBS Sports, Duncan Robinson, Alec Burks, Josh Richardson and Pelle Larsson are all players who could fill his minutes.

Love has been away from the team due to personal issues and hasn't played in a game this season.

The Suns are off to a hot start this year with a 6-1 record while Miami's struggled out of the gates at 3-3, though they are 2-0 on the road.

ESPN's matchup predictor gives the Suns as 59% chance to win tonight, though anything can happen throughout the course of the NBA regular season.

Opening tip between the two sides will be just past 7:00 PM Phoenix time. The Suns are -5.5 point favorites.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News