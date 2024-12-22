Suns Address Recent Struggles after Loss to Pistons
PHOENIX -- Without Devin Booker for the first time this season, the Phoenix Suns did not miss a beat with their shooting numbers, going 45-of-78 (57.7%) from the floor and 14-of-29 (48.3%) from three to lead to 125 points against the Detroit Pistons.
Kevin Durant had a season-high 43 points, Bradley Beal was two points away from his season high with 26, Tyus Jones shot 7-for-8 from the floor and all five starters scored in double figures.
Still, this shooting performance was not enough to give the Suns the victory as the Pistons came out on top 133-125 and were pretty much in control of the game from start to finish. This marked Phoenix's second straight loss and its fifth in seven games.
Consistent themes have popped up in several of these defeats.
Turnovers
Against Detroit, the Suns turned the ball over 19 times leading to 34 Pistons points. This came one game after Phoenix coughed up the ball 16 times which turned into 29 points on the other end in a loss to the Indiana Pacers Thursday.
"it's been something that, as a group, we've talked about," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said of the turnovers postgame against Detroit.
"There's probably lots of things, but it's an area where we got to improve, where we got to be better. It's leading to a lot of baskets. It's making it hard on our defense.
"It's kind of a double effect, obviously, not getting shots on goal and then really putting our defense in
a tough spot. So, we got to get better with the turnovers.”
Even with his 43 points, Durant also had the most turnovers he's had all season with eight.
"I think we lost the game because of my turnovers," Durant said. "I gotta be better. I keep saying it, and I will."
Durant later added: "Most of the time when I turn the ball over it's because I'm trying to play too fast. When I see a trap and I get so excited that we got numbers now, and then boom, they get their hand on something.
"I just gotta slow down and relax just a little bit more. I'm too turnt up too much in that trap. I got to be better ... If I would have had two, three turnovers, we probably would've won this game."
Defensive Effort
In addition to the forced turnovers, the Pistons also shot the ball exceptionally well. Detroit finished 49-for-89 (55.1%) from the floor and 19-for-39 (48.7%) from downtown.
"We had a few (defensive) mistakes, but give Detroit credit," Budenholzer said.
"They do some things. They were moving, set screens. (Malik) Beasley got some shots, (Tim Hardaway Jr.) got some shots. Was good execution ... We had a few mental mistakes defensively that we got to clean up."
Beal talked about what Phoenix has to do to change its defensive mentality moving forward.
“For one, it's individually challenging, we all have to take pride in our individual matchups. Not rely on help all the time or our bigs putting pressure on them. Taking those matchups personally," Beal said.
"And two, being more aggressive, not being afraid to make an adjustment to mistakes. Sometimes we foul and it is like a soft foul. If we are going to do something, let’s be super aggressive with it and have each other's back. I think upping our communication, we will be good.”
All in all, the Suns have struggled against young, athletic teams all season. Durant explained why he doesn't think it's a problem of matching energy with the younger opponents.
"I think we matching them. I feel like they shooting extremely well when they come in here," Durant said.
"Last two teams, they probably hit like 40 threes on us. Sometimes that's just you being better than us from the 3-point line. They just shooting better than us.
"I just think that they knocking down shots to be honest, and it's a make-or-miss league. I don't think teams are just dominating us from all aspects of the game."
The Suns will look to snap out of this funk Monday night on the road against the Denver Nuggets.