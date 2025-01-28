Bradley Beal, Wife React to Disgusting Fan Incident
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star guard Bradley Beal's wife Kamiah Adams-Beal took to social media Monday to share an incident about a fan that happened in Phoenix's 119-109 win over the Washington Wizards Saturday.
“I usually ignore nonsense, as Ilike to leave the circus to the clowns, but let's clear this up. Being a fan is fine- ‘boo, you suck’ comes with sports. But disrespect is another thing," Adams-Beal posted on X.
“During the game, a ‘Suns fan’ spent the entire night heckling my husband. It got so bad I sent my kids away in the third quarter after multiple people asked if we were ok & asked if I wanted them to say something. The breaking point came in the fourth when my kids were back & the ‘fan’ yelled, ‘Trade this bum ass b***h Beal for Jimmy Butler!’ My six-year-old, with tears in his eyes, asked why someone would say that about his dad. So at that point, security had to intervene, or I was going to.
“Athletes are human. They have families. Be a fan, but keep it respectful. Cause if we keep it real, Most talking crazy behind a keyboard, or *not in someone's face* would be the first to ask for a picture outside. Hope this clears things up. Back to enjoying my day with my family.”
Beal, who has been the subject of trade rumors recently centered around Butler, spoke to reporters about the moment before the Suns' 111-109 win over the Los Angeles Clippers Monday.
“I almost left the huddle with 30 seconds left in the fourth,” Beal said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
“Apparently some guy was heckling, kind of being an (expletive). My wife was pretty calm about it, but with my sons right there. She's not going for none of that. It didn’t matter if it was her or if it was my brothers, my mom, my dad, my best friend. It didn’t matter who it was. Somebody was going to respond.”
Beal added that he's not on social media, so he didn't see what his wife said. He also said he has dealt with heckling fans his entire NBA career.
“All I see is my wife and my son crying on the front row and my wife turning around yelling at somebody,” Beal said. “That's never good. Family comes before any of this basketball (expletive). I just wanted to make sure she was good. Once the security was taking care of it, we're good."