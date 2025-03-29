Suns Coach Addresses Job Security
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer's first year with his hometown team has been far from what most could have anticipated.
After inheriting the most expensive roster in NBA history that featured Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, Budenholzer's Suns are 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-39 record on the season and only eight games remaining after a blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night.
Following the loss to Minnesota, Budenholzer was asked if he had been assured that his future with the team was secure.
"Yeah. We're in the middle of trying to get into the play-in tournament. I don't think there is any answer for that question," Budenholzer said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
Budenholzer, who won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks over the Suns in 2021, was given a reported five-year, $50 million contract last May to take over the Suns in hopes to restore them to a championship contender after Phoenix was swept in the first round of the 2024 playoffs by Minnesota.
That simply hasn't happened.
Earlier in the day on Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies, who are the fifth seed in the West, announced they suddenly parted ways with Taylor Jenkins after he had been at the helm of the team for six seasons, demonstrating just how much pressure it is to be an NBA head coach.
Jenkins, who was an assistant under Budenholzer with the Bucks and Atlanta Hawks, led Memphis to 50 wins in two of the previous three seasons.
Budenholzer said his reaction to Jenkins' firing was "shock."
Budenholzer added: "His record speaks for itself. The player development that's happened in Memphis with a young roster and a lot of high draft picks and second round picks, the way they play, the way they compete is a reflection of Taylor.
"I'm obviously biased. He's a very dear, close friend. I'm shocked. He's done an amazing job. I think his 5 or 6-year run, I think you could put it up against any 5 or 6 year for any NBA franchise, but he's got a bright future. He'll be very much wanted." (via Rankin)
Budenholzer, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, knows all too well what it is like to be fired after success, as he was let go by the Bucks in 2023, just two years after winning the NBA Finals.
In addition to this, the Suns have had a great deal of coaching turnaround in recent years under owner Mat Ishbia, as Budenholzer is the team's third coach in as many seasons. Last season, Phoenix had high expectations for Frank Vogel, but after a 49-33 record and the sweep by Minnesota, he was dismissed following just one year with the team.
"Coaching is tough," Budenholzer said. "We sign up for this. There's high expectations, but we're fighting to get in the play-in. We need to get ready for Sunday."
The Suns are going to have plenty of questions to answer this summer, and the coaching job could once again be one to monitor.