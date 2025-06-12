REPORT: Suns Gaining Traction on Kevin Durant Trade
PHOENIX -- It certainly seems like Kevin Durant's time with the organization is coming to a close.
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly gaining traction around their desire to trade Durant ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft according to NBA insider Shams Charania:
"I'm told there is traction around trade scenarios for Kevin Durant. There are some teams that are motivated to get this deal done sooner rather than later. Now, this could be something that lingers closer to the NBA Draft. Could you get it done a day or two before that June 25 draft? Potentially," said Charania on ESPN today.
"There's motivation on some sides. The focus of the Suns' conversations as of the last 24 hours has been around the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat and the New York Knicks.
"Durant is on an expiring contract for upwards of $50 million. So it's going to be the risk/reward of needing him and seeing his buy-in to whatever team you are, and you hope he wants to be long-term versus taking a swing and seeing [if] can you keep him and compete for a championship."
Durant has just one year remaining on his deal in Phoenix and is expected to command a hefty extension regardless of where he finishes.
The Suns reportedly attempted to trade Durant at last year's trade deadline with no success. Despite setting up a deal with the Golden State Warriors, Durant (who reportedly was blindsided by the negotiations to ship him out) refused the deal.
Now, after hiring a new general manager and coach, the Suns' next item of business is to handle a deal for the future Hall of Fame forward.
Multiple reports indicate Durant prefers the San Antonio Spurs, though any number of teams (including the ones Charania listed earlier) would be strong suitors for Durant, who is coming off a season where he averaged 26.6 points per night.
What exactly Phoenix could net back remains to be seen, though a mix of young and talented players on controllable contracts with draft capital heading back to the Suns should do the organization just fine.