Suns Reveal Injury Report vs Thunder
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are looking to rebound from a tough loss to the Sacramento Kings while also becoming one of the first teams to the 10-win mark less than a month into the new NBA season.
That will be a tough task - as the Suns could continue to be short-handed due to several key contributors being hurt - and thus heavily reliant on players that hadn't garnered huge roles so far - especially as they are playing the top seed in the Western Conference in the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Suns' injury report going into tomorrow's game:
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen (right hamstring soreness) is questionable
- Jusuf Nurkic (left ankle sprain) is questionable
- Bradley Beal (left calf strain) is out
- Collin Gillespie (right ankle fracture) is out
- Kevin Durant (left calf strain) is out
Allen and Beal both missed last night's loss to the Kings after being seen as questionable. The fact that both attempted to participate should be encouraging moving forward, but Beal will sit this one out while Allen's status is still in the air.
Nurkic has been dealing with various ankle issues for the last week-plus, so it will be interesting to monitor how the next 24 hours look for the starting C and his overall status for a massive matchup.
Gillespie and Durant were previously ruled out for extended periods of time over the weekend - and neither made the road trip.
Expect Monte Morris, Josh Okogie, and perhaps even Bol Bol to step into more expansive roles - especially if Allen is unable to go.
Thunder Injury Report
- Isaiah Hartenstein (left hand fracture) is out
- Chet Holmgren (right iliac hip fracture contusion) is out
- Jaylin Williams (right hamstring strain) is out
- Alex Caruso (sore right hip) is out
The Thunder are severely undermanned in the front-court - with the top three rotational pieces out of commission. This will force Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault to lean on small-ball lineups for significant portions of this game.
Caruso will also miss a second consecutive game after getting injured on Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers
Nikola Topic was previously ruled out for the season as well - Topic suffered a torn ACL prior to this summer's draft.
Suns-Thunder is set to tip off shortly after 6 P.M. Arizona time tomorrow night.