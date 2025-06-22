Insider: Kevin Durant Trade 'Very Close' to Happening
PHOENIX -- It appears that the long-awaited Kevin Durant trade will finally be happening very soon.
According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro on X:
"A Kevin Durant deal is very close. Phoenix continues to work with multiple teams to get the deal they want and I expect it will happen today or tomorrow"
There have been multiple reports about when a trade could go down, but the only firm notion was that it would happen before the start of the NBA Draft Wednesday so Phoenix could get an additional draft pick.
There are still five finalists for who could acquire Durant - the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors - and it's not clear which offer the Suns will take, as teams have reportedly been very hesitant to include additional pieces in a trade.
The Heat, Rockets and Spurs are Durant's three preferred destinations, and he could sway the Suns to trading him to one of those three even if Phoenix is looking for the best offer.
Durant has only one year left on his contract and is eligible to sign a two-year extension next month, so if he doesn't commit to signing that with the Timberwolves or Raptors, they could not want to offer their best package.
However, Minnesota and Toronto have remained finalists even though they are not preferred destinations, so they could be holding strong on the best offers for the 15-time All-Star.
Rumors have been swirling of where Durant could end up ever since Phoenix included him in trade discussions ahead of the trade deadline in February, and it has made for a dramatic process this offseason.
If the trade happens before the NBA Draft to one of these five teams, these are the picks each team owns that Phoenix could acquire in addition to the No. 29 and No. 52 picks it already has:
- San Antonio: Nos. 2, 14, 38
- Toronto: Nos. 9, 39
- Houston: Nos. 10, 59
- Minnesota: Nos. 17, 31
- Miami: No. 20
These picks likely aren't going to be the main highlight of the package Phoenix acquires, but will still be an integral piece, as many reports have suggested the Suns are prioritizing draft capital, whether it be this year or future draft picks, in return for Durant.
Because the Suns have had "no leverage," in trade discussions according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, it will certainly be interesting to see what package Phoenix ultimately ends up with when a trade does go down.