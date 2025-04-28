Suns Mailbag: Coaching Search, Star Player Trades
PHOENIX -- A 36-46 season output from the Phoenix Suns has created an undeniable amount of anxiety amongst fans of the franchise - as the 2024-25 team will now remain in infamy as one of the most disappointing squads in NBA history.
The disheartening season has already resulted in the firing of head coach Mike Budenholzer, frequent discussions surrounding the futures of multiple star players, and the uncertainty as to what the roster will look like come training camp in late September.
Without further ado, the offseason mailbag - with answers to many pressing questions that will be answered over the next 12-plus weeks:
Q: What would be the percentage the Suns retain Collin Gillespie and what kind of contract would he receive in your mind?
A: There is a strong likelihood that Gillespie is back with the franchise next season on an NBA contract.
Gillespie had several standout moments over the last two months of the season on a two-way contract while also coming off of recovery from a broken ankle - the Villanova product has impressed in multiple facets - from shooting nearly 43% from behind the arc to being one of the few consistently scrappy players on the roster to close the season.
Gillespie will likely command a new contract in the range of two years, $10 million - something that sets up a sense of security for the point guard while locking down an economic contract for Mat Ishbia and company in the probable roster reset that is to ensue.
Q: What direction should the Suns take when it comes to moving Kevin Durant? Should they focus on current win now pieces or players that can develop into potential winning pieces in the future and draft assets?
A: The Suns can attempt to bridge both timelines in a potential trade.
For example, in these mock trades there could be a world in which the Suns receive a potential 'blue chip' piece such as Kel'el Ware or Rob Dillingham - while also acquiring vets that can be day one fixtures in the starting lineup such as Andrew Wiggins.
This isn't even accounting for draft assets - while Phoenix is very unlikely to recoup the draft pick value it lost in the Durant trade previously, it is a very real possibility that they could receive one or two future first-round picks.
As for how those picks should be used - to draft intriguing prospects or use them as trade bait for another star - that is up for debate. Nonetheless, the Suns could be looking at holding a significantly larger amount of flexibility by the time summer is over.
Q: What should the Suns look for in their next Head Coach? Should they look for a more young and innovate mind or a stronger voice and leader in the locker room type of guy?
They could find two-in-one here if the search is thorough enough.
Innovators such as Johnnie Bryant and Chris Quinn have been endlessly praised for being just as strong as leaders as they are when it comes to their roles as tacticians.
Bryant has been continuously lauded by Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, while Quinn receives a substantial amount of credit for how the Miami Heat have responded to turmoil such as Chris Bosh's career being cut short in the last several years.
Jared Dudley, Royal Ivey, and potentially even Mike Brown can fall under these categories to varying extents as well.
Although rising stars such as Jordi Fernandez and established voices like Kenny Atkinson are now off the market, there is no shortage of quality options for the Suns in what could be a weeks-long search process.
Q: Should the Suns consider trading Devin Booker as part of the expected reset?
A: No.
While Booker likely still holds top-10 level trade value across the league, it doesn't feel prudent to make such a bold move.
It would be dishonest to act like listening to potential offers isn't in the back of mind, but Booker has been the franchise player for a decade now and has stuck through rough times without hesitation - now is the time to repay that loyalty.
While the flexibility necessary to make moves back into contention isn't currently present, the new front office will have a quality head start just by rostering Booker and making the right head coach hire.
It also can't be ignored that Phoenix could still remain a heavily intriguing destination for star players - moving on from Durant and Bradley Beal will conveniently give the franchise a max contract slot to use in future seasons.