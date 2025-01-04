Potential Suns-Heat Trade for Jimmy Butler Takes Next Step
PHOENIX -- It takes two to tango - and the Phoenix Suns just got closer to solidifying their dance partner.
The saga between the Miami Heat and star forward Jimmy Butler - who reportedly has the Suns atop his list of trade destinations - has reached a new level.
Earlier this week, Butler offered the following on his current stance in Miami amid a flurry of trade rumors:
"What do I want to see happen? I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball, wherever that may be," Butler said.
"We'll find out here pretty soon, but gotta get my joy back. I'm happy here, you know, off the court. But I want to be back to somewhat dominant. I want to hoop. I want to help this team win, but right now, I'm not enjoying it."
The Heat have now fired back.
Miami just announced Butler has been suspended seven games for "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks."
In addition, the Heat have now publicly said they will listen to trade offers for Butler after Pat Riley publicly denied the opportunity weeks ago.
“Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”
This, of course, gives the Suns and other teams an official green light (not that they weren't potentially working on a trade already) to target Butler ahead of the league's Feb. 6 trade deadline.
With Phoenix sitting at just 15-17 on the season, many believe a change has to be made to the roster, and that change could come with Butler.
As to how a potential deal with Miami would look, the Suns realistically would only be able to deal Bradley Beal - though the star guard does have a no-trade clause he would have to waive.
It's a tricky situation that's only going to get thicker as we approach the trade deadline - but as far as Phoenix's optics for actually acquiring Butler, another step in the right direction was made.