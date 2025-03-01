Suns React to Bol Bol's Career Night
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Bol Bol is making the most of his increased role with the Suns this past month.
The 7-foot-3 Bol is now averaging 19.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in five games as a starter this year after recording a team-high 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting, three rebounds and two blocks in a 125-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night.
His 25 points were one point shy of his career high, and this was only the fifth time this season where Devin Booker, Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal did not lead the Suns in scoring.
"Bol, for his height he can shoot it, handle it and pass it. He has great touch around the rim and has a great feel," Suns starting center Nick Richards said.
"I think Bol is just doing everything, from passing it, making the right reads, making the right decisions. He just did everything."
The Suns (28-32) have been searching for something to go right, finishing February with a 3-10 record overall. Bol might just be that answer after he only played garbage time minutes until the beginning of the month.
"He was everywhere to be honest with you," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said of Bol's performance against New Orleans. "He is unique. Whenever he has played in the games, he has responded well, and he has just a way about him. He kind of just plays basketball. He has got unique skills.
"I think defensively, he is helping us. There's rim protection. He is doing a lot of good things. It has been impressive what he has been able to do."
The 25-year-old Bol stuck around in Phoenix on a one-year, veteran-minimum deal in the offseason despite showing some strong flashes last season. In his time with the Suns, Bol has taken full advantage in learning from Durant, who Bol has long called his favorite player.
Durant had a very long answer about Bol's performance postgame and what he seen from him in his development:
"Guy like that, you can't call him a center, you can't just call him a wing or power forward. Just go out there and play basketball, and he'll fit in and figure it out. He's a smart player. So, he truly understands how he can be effective.
"He watches too. He's a student of the game. He's a student, and you see what's going on the floor of the game. Really engaged, really care. Come in here and put the work in, regardless of what your minutes look like. That's Bol (Bol). And I think a lot of younger players can learn from how he approaches the game.
"He's not just glamorized. People don't think that about Bol because he's so quiet and unassuming, but he's a pro's pro. He's been showing us ever since he came here to Phoenix, and ever since he's been my teammate. I'm just blown away at how hard he works, how much he cares, how much he wants to go out there and play well, how great of a teammate he is.
"I always want to make sure (when) I'm talking to you guys, I want to highlight that about him, because not a lot of people talk about that inside of his game. They only talk about seven feet, and you can play and you're an athletic scorer, but it's like a lot of stuff. Intangibles of the game gets overlooked when it comes to guys like that, so I want to make sure I highlight that as much as possible.”
The Suns are back in action Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.