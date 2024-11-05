Suns React to Kevin Durant's Special Night
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns looked to Kevin Durant to survive a potential second loss on their early season.
Per usual, Durant delivered.
For nearly two decades the Suns' star has risen to the occasion at the NBA level. In a career that's established one of the greatest scorers the league has ever seen, Durant has assembled countless game-saving shots.
Monday night's victory over the Philadelphia 76ers - one that saw the Suns go on a 14-3 run in the last five minutes of the game - featured a vintage Durant performance which included a pair of clutch shots in the winding moments of action, including the shot in the post below and a tough layup to push the Suns ahead by two with 24 seconds remaining.
“Tonight is an example of why such a great player makes tough shots. He can make something out of nothing and his length, he can just do so many things to put the ball in the basket. The last shot was great to get an offensive rebound, to get that extra possession with the matchup, they had their big on him away from the basket and he was able to drive him and finish, so Kevin (Durant) was great," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said after the win.
"I love that we were able to get an offensive rebound to create the extra possession. So, yeah, it was special from Kevin.”
Durant finished with 35 points on 14-20 shooting to pair with four rebounds and six assists.
“We had proper spacing when I got the ball. First of all, Grayson (Allen) with the incredible offensive rebound. I think I might have shot a quick three there, but I was feeling good about myself, so I pulled that one," said Durant on his eventual game-winning layup.
"But Grayson made a great offensive rebound, which kind of set us up. Once you get the offensive rebound, they're scrambling a little bit. So, we got (Guerschon) Yabusele on me, and that's the matchup we wanted. He’s the center, so there is not really much rim protection back there. I just decided to drive. I think that Book (Devin Booker) was right next to me on the wing. That cut out from the wing allowed me to get some space so they can't help off and help me in that driving lane. Stuff that we emphasize every day with spacing and was a good play for us.”
Fellow co-star Bradley Beal - a typical volume scorer - says he'll happily set screens for Durant and trusts the Slim Reaper to get the job done in clutch time.
“I know what it's like to have somebody hugged up on me all game and not letting you breathe. It frustrates me when we don't get K (Kevin Durant) the ball, right? So, I'll go screen and get him open and make sure that he can get to his money [spot]" said Beal after the game.
"He's seven feet, his ability to be able to shoot over guys is way better than my ability to shoot over guys or somebody else's. So, I'm living with K 10 out of 10 times.”
As the Suns march on through the early parts of their schedule, Durant's still able to deliver in clutch fashion.