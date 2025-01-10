Suns Rebound with Win over Hawks
PHOENIX -- Coming off arguably their worst loss of the season Tuesday night to the 8-27 Charlotte Hornets, the Phoenix Suns (17-19) responded with a 123-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks (19-19).
Phoenix got contributions from up and down the roster with five players scoring more than 15 points. Bradley Beal led the pack with 25 points in his third game off the bench. Devin Booker notched his third-straight double-double with 20 points and 12 assists.
Grayson Allen had his best scoring game of the year with 23 points, as Phoenix recorded 56 bench points. Kevin Durant had 23 points, while Tyus Jones had 16. As a team, the Suns shot 49-for-85 (57.6%) from the floor and moved the ball well with 33 assists.
Down Jalen Johnson (shoulder), several Hawks also had big scoring nights. Coming off a halfcourt game-winner, Trae Young scored a team-high 21 points and was one of seven Hawks in double figures.
Quick Recap
Phoenix showed a lot of energy to start the game and a 12-0 run propelled it to a 23-11 lead midway through the first quarter. The Suns rode this to a 38-31 advantage at the end of the first, led by 14 points from Durant and eight apiece from Booker and Jones. Phoenix shot 15-for-20 (75%) from the floor in the period.
The Suns continued their hot scoring into the second quarter, but the Hawks one-upped them. Atlanta ended the first half 12-for-18 (66.7%) from 3 and led 72-68 at the half, despite five Suns in double figures (Durant with 16, Booker with 13, Beal with 12, Allen with 11 and Jones with 10). Young had 13 for Atlanta, while Bogdan Bogdanovic also had 13 off the bench and David Roddy recorded 11.
Phoenix went on a 7-0 lead to start the third and retake the lead. The Suns tightened up their defense to hold Atlanta to 34.8% shooting in the quarter and were up 98-92 heading to the fourth.
The Suns looked to put the game away with an 11-3 run to go up 120-105 with 3:26 remaining. However, Atlanta responded with a 10-0 to make it interesting at the end, but ultimately could not fully come back.
What's Next
The Suns are back at home Saturday night against the Utah Jazz.