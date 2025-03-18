Suns Reveal Bradley Beal Injury Timeline
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal will be sidelined for at least the next week, according to head coach Mike Budenholzer.
“Brad will be out a week, we’ll re-evaluate him in one week,” Budenholzer said. “He had an MRI today, and we’ll be hopeful that this next week goes well and re-evaluate him then.”
Beal has only played in 48 games this season for Phoenix after dealing with a variety of injuries.
"I feel bad for Brad," Budenholzer continued. "We've just got to find a way to try to keep him healthy. Hopefully, get him right. We've got to get ready to go play tonight and each night."
After last night's win over the Toronto Raptors, the Suns have three games scheduled between now and next Monday: Wednesday vs. Chicago, Friday vs. Cleveland and Monday vs. Milwaukee - all of which are at home.
The Suns are in the midst of a tight race for the West's final play-in spot, as Phoenix is just one game out of the tenth seed - currently owned by the Dallas Mavericks.
Beal was considered to be a strong trade candidate at the deadline before he ultimately didn't waive his no-trade clause to leave Phoenix, which partly stalled the Suns' plans to massively shake up their roster.
Beal has two more years left on his deal, the last being a player option. He's due over $110 million in the final two seasons of his contract.
The Suns need all the help they can get to make the postseason with few games remaining - we'll see if Beal can be at all avialable down the stretch.