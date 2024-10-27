Suns Update Status of Stars vs Mavericks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns updated the status of stars Grayson Allen and Bradley Beal ahead of their Saturday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.
Beal - who was questionable with a shoulder injury - is a true game-time deicision according to Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer.
"I think he got tangled up in a screen really late in the game. ... Hopefully it's not significant but we'll see how he feels," Budenholzer said on Beal.
Allen - who missed action due to personal reasons - will likely miss tonight's game according to Budenholzer, who said he's "confident" he'll be out again.
Allen did not play in Friday night's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He previously was dealing with an Achilles issue but was later listed with a personal designation on the injury report.
Allen, one of the league's best three-point shooters last season, had his minutes replaced by rookie Ryan Dunn against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Beal's played in both Suns contests with 35 and 38 minutes on the court, respectively. Through two games he's averaging 19.5 points and five assists.
Beal was part of a Suns squad that blew a 22-point lead to the Lakers on Friday night.
“It's kind of a rhythm thing, I guess. It's tough because the ball was popping, moving. It was like we were getting easy shots and in the second half we were jammed up a lot," Beal said after the loss.
"We weren't moving the ball a lot, we weren't moving bodies a lot, we weren't screening. We kind of went away from everything that was working for us in the first half. That was definitely frustrating. We got to be better at that. We got to see that, know that on the floor and change it.”
Josh Okogie will again be out with a hamstring injury. He's now missed all three games to start the season.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.
