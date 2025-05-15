Projected Top-3 Pick Models Game after Suns Star
PHOENIX -- Former Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, a projected top-3 pick in this summer's NBA Draft, has long drawn comparisons to Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant because of his size and shooting ability.
Bailey himself compared his game to Durant, as well as two other NBA stars, following the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago Wednesday.
"Big 3. KD (Durant), Paul George and Jayson Tatum," Bailey said of players he compares and molds his game after (via HoopsHype's Michael Scotto). "Paul George and Jayson Tatum, their creation for them to get their shot off is unbelievable. I feel like I see myself doing the same thing.
"Then KD (in the) mid post and him one, two dribbles, or less is straight buckets.”
Durant complimented Bailey, who averaged 17.6 points on 46% shooting and 7.2 rebounds in his lone season at Rutgers, in December after a Christmas Day win over the Denver Nuggets.
“Ace is a pure, pure talent," Durant said. "Being able to shoot the ball with that type of touch from anywhere, it’s insane the shots that he can make over multiple people at that length. It's incredible to watch.
Durant added: "I see some of my game in Ace. I think as far as the mid range game, he's probably a little bit more advanced than I was at that age. He's a problem. I can't wait to see his career growth."
After this quote, Bailey called Durant his idol and "favorite player of all time."
Several mock drafts have Bailey going to the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 3 pick, where he would team up with one of the players he mentioned in Paul George.
One analyst suggested that the Suns trade Durant for the No. 3 pick and George. You can read more about that by clicking here.