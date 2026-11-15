3 Expert-Backed Bets for Suns-Lakers Afternoon Showdown

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play their final matchup of a seven-game homestand this afternoon against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Phoenix (5-6) will be searching for its fifth win in six games, while the Lakers (11-2), who are going to be without Austin Reaves due to injury, are looking to pick up their eighth straight victory.

Here are three bets experts love for this afternoon's divisional showdown:

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made

Peter Dewey, SI.com: "Doncic is off to an insane start in the 2026-27 season, averaging 38.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from 3.

"The six-time All-Star is taking 13.4 3-point attempts per game, averaging 5.5 made 3-pointers per night. That volume is unheard of from beyond the arc, and Doncic may see even more shots on Sunday with Austin Reaves sidelined with a heel injury.

"The Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon, who have struggled to defend the 3-ball this season. Phoenix ranks 25th in the league in opponent 3s made per game and 26th in opponent 3-point percentage.

"That sets up well for Doncic, who has attempted at least 11 3-pointers in 10 of his 11 games, making five or more shots from deep in nine of them. He’s a must-bet in this market just about every night, and the Reaves injury should only encourage Doncic to take more shots on Sunday."

Jalen Green OVER 12.5 Points

For The Numbers: "Green’s FTN projection is 17.58 points, 5.08 above the market line. The model shows a 20.16% edge on over 12.5 at -105.

"Green is averaging 11.8 points in 27.1 minutes over 11 games. He has cleared 12.5 points four times, including 13 against the Clippers on Tuesday, and finished with 12 in 21 minutes against Charlotte on Thursday.

The season hit rate is the concern. FTN’s 17.58 projection, not recent form, drives the over. At -105, the model has Green clearing the market by more than five points."

Spread: Lakers -3.5

Matt Moore, Action Network: "Austin Reaves is out for the Lakers, but it shouldn’t matter much. This is a mismatch.

"The Suns have played better lately, winning four of their last five. But this is too short a line with Luka Doncic expected to play. This has already moved from 2.5 at open to 3.5, showing the sharp side is LA. I make this 3.9 based on power rating.

"The Suns take a ton of midrange shots — too many, if we’re being honest — and the Lakers are actually good at defending there. LA’s weakness is on the perimeter; they give up the third-most shots from 3 in the league. But Phoenix is third-lowest in three-point rate and 23rd in efficiency. They just can’t attack this Lakers team the way LA is vulnerable.

"On the other end, Doncic is just an onslaught; the Suns use Oso Ighodaro at center, with second-year man Khaman Maluach also at the position. Neither is prepared for the physicality of Walker Kessler off the roll with Doncic conducting.

"I project this at 228, and I disagree with the steam down. Phoenix might take more threes than I expect, which would make this easy, but LA might just put up a huge number on its own."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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